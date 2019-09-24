Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Pro14 season opener

Munster Rugby have issued a squad update ahead of their first game of the Guinness PRO14 season on Saturday as Dragons visit Thomond Park for a 3pm kick-off. On the injury front, Alex Wootton has stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury and has been introduced to limited training while Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin and Rhys Marshall are carrying knocks and will be reviewed as the week progresses. Also continuing to rehab his calf is prop Ciaran Parker.

A 31-man Munster squad played their part in last weekend’s final pre-season clash against Connacht and the 23-man squad to face Dragons will be named before noon on Friday.