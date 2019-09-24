WATCH: Munster's Chris Farrell on 'moving day' and Ireland's meeting with Scotland

Ireland centre Chris Farrell at training this week in Japan

Ireland centre Chris Farrell is looking forward to this Saturday's meeting with Japan having made his World Cup debut against Scotland last weekend. The former Ulster and Grenoble star was happy with his team's performance, while he also gives an insight into the moving day that Ireland had yesterday, bullet train and all. . . 