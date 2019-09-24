WATCH: Munster's Chris Farrell on 'moving day' and Ireland's meeting with Scotland

Ireland centre Chris Farrell is looking forward to this Saturday's meeting with Japan having made his World Cup debut against Scotland last weekend. The former Ulster and Grenoble star was happy with his team's performance, while he also gives an insight into the moving day that Ireland had yesterday, bullet train and all. . .

On the logistics behind Ireland’s move out of Yokohama on Monday. Operations manager with Ger Carmody gave an insight into what goes on.



“This is our second move here in Japan. We loaded up two eight-ton trucks last night. We’re going down to Shizuoka, so (there is) a huge amount of effort.

“We try and pack up everything so that when we get to the next location we’re ready to go and set up. So when we arrive the coaches can coach and the staff can get into work and the players can rehab and do what they need to do in terms of prep for Japan at the weekend.

“A huge amount of planning has gone into this. It’s two years since we first came over to scope the various different facilities – hotels, pitches, indoor facilities and so forth, so we could map out how we were going to navigate our way through.

“So far we’ve had a fantastic welcome in Japan and the support we’ve received, both from RWC and all the various liaisons etc, has been fantastic.”