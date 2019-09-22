WATCH: Limerick hurling semi final highlights as Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh advance

IT'S a repeat of the 2015 Limerick SHC final on Sunday October 6 when Na Piarsaigh meet Patrickswell.

Both had semi final wins this Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds - Na Piarsaigh 0-23 to 0-15 winners over Kilmallock and Patrickswell 2-14 to 0-15 winners over Doon.

Champions Na Piarsaigh have reached a sixth Limerick SHC final in seven years.

The Caherdavin men will attempt a three-in-a-row of Daly Cup titles on Sunday October 6 when they meet Patrickswell in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC – live on TG4.

Now managed by former Tipperary senior hurling manager Mick Ryan, Na Piarsaigh booked their final spot with this five point win over Kilmallock in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

And, it was a win that came without star forwards Peter Casey and Shane Dowling and then the Light Blues had to play the final 25-minutes with 14-men after Ronan Lynch was sent-off.

Man of the Match William Henn led the way for Na Piarsaigh with a return of 13-points – he was one of nine different scorers for the city men.

Watch all the Full-Time Highlights of Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick SHC Semi-Final here on GAANOW. pic.twitter.com/0gwtBWKHpb — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 22, 2019

Last year Doon toppled Patrickswell to reach a first Limerick SHC final in 18 years but this time round The Well turned the tables on the east Limerick men.

Twelve months ago Doon found two goals to defeat Patrickswell by a one point but this time round a goal in either half saw the men in blue and gold five point winners to set up a repeat of the 2015 final, which the city side won 1-22 to 4-12.

When Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh met in round two of the group stages back in April, The Well were 2-17 to 1-15 winners.

The Ciaran Carey managed side were back to full strength with Aaron Gillane returning after injury.