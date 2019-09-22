Munster Rugby Weekend Results
All the weekend's Munster Rugby results
Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. B:
Cobh Pirates 32, Midleton 8, ;
Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. D:
Kinsale 22, Douglas-Carrigaline 29, ;
Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. E:
Dolphin 5, Crosshaven 22, ;
Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. F:
Muskerry 19, Bandon RFC 26, ;
Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. B:
Midleton 10, Cobh Pirates 25, ;
Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. C:
Clonakilty 36, Bantry Bay 6, ;
Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. D:
Kinsale 36, Douglas-Carrigaline 5,
Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. E:
Crosshaven 45, Dolphin 5, ;
Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. F:
Bandon RFC 7, Muskerry 12, ;
Mallow 0, Kanturk 39, ;
Schools U19 O Brien Cup:
St Clements 36, Abbey CBS-Tipperary 36, St Clements win on most tries;
Youths North Munster Under14 Friendly:
Garryowen 12, Touring Team 22, Riebeeck Vallei Rugby S.A;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup :
Cork Constitution 9, Garryowen 7,
UCC 29, Highfield 30
Shannon 17, Young Munster 23
UL Bohemian 7, Cashel 10,
North Munster Transfield Cup:
Abbeyfeale 13, Richmond 7, ;
North Munster McInerney Cup:
Ardscoil Old Boys 14, Presentation 12, FINAL;
Junior Friendly:
St Senans 5, St Marys 14, ;
Cork Constitution 5, Touring Team 20, Old Wesley;
Old Christians 24, Galbally 17, ;
Fermoy 31, Youghal 0, ;
Shannon 26, Thomond 19, ;
Junior 2 Friendly 19-20:
Muskerry 45, Cobh Pirates 10, ;
Under 20 Friendly:
Highfield 24, Old Crescent 0, ;
Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick:
Rockwell 0, St Munchins 29, R2;
Glenstal Abbey 7, Ard Scoil Ris 19, R2;
Castletroy College 5, Crescent College Comprehensive 29, R2;
Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick:
Glenstal Abbey 7, St Munchins 36, R2;
Crescent College Comprehensive 45, Castletroy College 10, R2;
Ard Scoil Ris 17, Rockwell 14, R2;
U15 McCarthy Cup A:
Ard Scoil Ris 33, Rockwell 14, R1;
Crescent College Comprehensive 7, St Munchins 24, R1;
Bandon Grammar School 0, Christian Brothers Cork 30, R1;
Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B:
Ard Scoil Ris 36, Rockwell 22, R1;
Crescent College Comprehensive 10, St Munchins 27, R1;
Villiers school 45, Castletroy College 30, R1;
Glenstal Abbey 24, Christian Brothers Cork 55, R1; St Clements 15,
Presentation Brothers Cork 46, R1;
Youths U14 League North:
Shannon Blacks 22, Ennis Red 0, ;
