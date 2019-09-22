Munster Rugby Weekend Results

Munster Rugby weekend results

Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. B: 

Cobh Pirates 32, Midleton 8, ; 

Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. D: 

Kinsale 22, Douglas-Carrigaline 29, ; 

Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. E: 

Dolphin 5, Crosshaven 22, ; 

Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. F: 

Muskerry 19, Bandon RFC 26, ; 

Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. B: 

Midleton 10, Cobh Pirates 25, ; 

Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. C: 

Clonakilty 36, Bantry Bay 6, ; 

Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. D: 

Kinsale 36, Douglas-Carrigaline 5,

Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. E: 

Crosshaven 45, Dolphin 5, ; 

Youths U16 South Munster League Conf. F: 

Bandon RFC 7, Muskerry 12, ;

Mallow 0, Kanturk 39, ; 

Schools U19 O Brien Cup: 

St Clements 36, Abbey CBS-Tipperary 36, St Clements win on most tries;

Youths North Munster Under14 Friendly: 

Garryowen 12, Touring Team 22, Riebeeck Vallei Rugby S.A; 

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup : 

Cork Constitution 9, Garryowen 7,

UCC 29, Highfield 30

Shannon 17, Young Munster 23

UL Bohemian 7, Cashel 10,

North Munster Transfield Cup: 

Abbeyfeale 13, Richmond 7, ; 

North Munster McInerney Cup: 

Ardscoil Old Boys 14, Presentation 12, FINAL;

Junior Friendly: 

St Senans 5, St Marys 14, ;

Cork Constitution 5, Touring Team 20, Old Wesley;

Old Christians 24, Galbally 17, ;

Fermoy 31, Youghal 0, ;

Shannon 26, Thomond 19, ; 

Junior 2 Friendly 19-20: 

Muskerry 45, Cobh Pirates 10, ; 

Under 20 Friendly: 

Highfield 24, Old Crescent 0, ; 

Schools U19 Senior City Cup Limerick: 

Rockwell 0, St Munchins 29, R2;

Glenstal Abbey 7, Ard Scoil Ris 19, R2;

Castletroy College 5, Crescent College Comprehensive 29, R2; 

Schools U16 Junior City Cup Limerick: 

Glenstal Abbey 7, St Munchins 36, R2;

Crescent College Comprehensive 45, Castletroy College 10, R2;

Ard Scoil Ris 17, Rockwell 14, R2; 

U15 McCarthy Cup A: 

Ard Scoil Ris 33, Rockwell 14, R1;

Crescent College Comprehensive 7, St Munchins 24, R1;

Bandon Grammar School 0, Christian Brothers Cork 30, R1; 

Schools U15 McCarthy Cup B: 

Ard Scoil Ris 36, Rockwell 22, R1;

Crescent College Comprehensive 10, St Munchins 27, R1;

Villiers school 45, Castletroy College 30, R1;

Glenstal Abbey 24, Christian Brothers Cork 55, R1; St Clements 15,

Presentation Brothers Cork 46, R1; 

Youths U14 League North: 

Shannon Blacks 22, Ennis Red 0, ; 