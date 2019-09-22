Basketball Ireland Weekend Round Up

The Men’s Division One produced some big results across the weekend, with IT Carlow Basketball getting the action underway on Friday night running out 98-72 point winners over Portlaoise Panthers in their midlands derby showdown. A superb display from Panthers’ American, Kareem Davis – who finished out the game with 25 points – just wasn’t enough in the face of a solid Carlow display, which included big performances from Duane Harper, Armands Vaikuls and Conor Gallagher.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig also got their season off to winning ways, running out comfortable 82-55 point winners of Limerick Sport Eagles. Despite being without the services of American Andre Nation, Ballincollig dominated throughout, opening up a 43-25 point half time lead. Superb scoring from Ciaran O’Sullivan and Spaniard Inigio Zabolo saw them combine for 42 points and despite good work from Eagles’ Vadjikiba Dosso and Reece Dupler, Ballincollig just had too much in the tank.

LYIT Donegal stormed home to a 96-82 point win over Ulster University Elks in an absorbing contest. Dominique Uhl, Emmanuel Payton and Andrew McGeever combined for a whopping 84 points for Niall McDermott’s side as they managed to hold off a big Elks challenge - led by Kyle Dixon – to take home the win.

Fr Mathews also got off to a strong start, winning out 64-73 on the road to McGowans Tolka Rovers. Jack O’Mahony was the standout for the Cork side as, having returned from injury this year, he top scored for the game with 18 points. A determined display from Tolka just couldn’t cut the deficit down and Mathews won out by nine in the end.

Limerick Celtics laid down a firm statement in their opening game, running out 92-85 point winners over Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in a thrilling clash. Carlos Hortelano led the way for the hosts, finishing out with 32 points, and was well supported with a combined 36-point display from Davide Bellinzona and Kevin Oberweiser. Killarney’s Aaron Jackson was also to the fore with 31 points, but it was Limerick who kept the edge down the stretch and held on to win.



Basketball Ireland Results: September 20/21st, 2019



Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 54-76 DBS Éanna

Belfast Star 94-92 Griffith College Templeogue (after overtime)

DCU Saints 75-83 Pyrobel Killester

Coughlan CandS Neptune 88-71 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 72-73 UCD Marian

Moycullen 58-70 Maree



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball 98-72 Portlaoise Panthers

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 82-55 Limerick Sport Eagles

LYIT Donegal 96-82 Ulster University Elks

Limerick Celtics 92-85 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

McGowans Tolka Rovers 64-73 Fr Mathews



Basketball Ireland Detailed Results



Basketball Ireland Men's Super League

Belfast Star 94-92 Griffith College Templeogue (after overtime)

Top scorers Belfast Star: Delaney Blaylock 25, Keelan Cairns 22, CJ Fulton 15

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Lorcan Murphy 34, Darren Townes 17, Xabier Arriaga 11

Half time score: Belfast Star 37-37 Griffith College Templeogue

Full time score: Belfast Star 80-80 Griffith College Templeogue



DCU Saints 75-83 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers DCU Saints: Mike Bonaparte 22, Charlie Coombes 19, Martins Provizors 9

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Isaac Westbrooks 24, Tomas Fernandez 24, Keith Anderson 14

Half time score: DCU Saints 35-41 Pyrobel Killester



Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 54-76 DBS Éanna

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Muhamed Sabic 13, Tomas Mikalauskas 10, Finn Hughes 8

Top scorers DBS Éanna: Stefan Zecevic 24, Daniel Heaney 14, Neil Lynch 11

Half time score: Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 28-46 DBS Éanna



Coughlan C&S Neptune 88-71 Keane’s SuperValu Killorlgin

Top scorers Coughlan C&S Neptune: Nil Sabata Vila 20, Peter Hoffmann 12, Lehmon Colbert 12

Top scorers Keane’s SuperValu Killorlgin: Allan Thomas 15, Darragh jones 11, Pranas Skurdauskas 11

Half time score: Coughlan C&S Neptune 55-30 Keane’s SuperValu Killorlgin



Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 72-73 UCD Marian

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Keith Jumper 18, Daniel Jokubaitis 11, Ivan Bogdanovic 11

Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 19, Neil Baynes 16, Barry Drumm 14

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 43-30 UCD Marian



Moycullen 58-70 Maree

Top scorers Moycullen: Connor Curran 18, Daniel Vila 9, Grant Olsson 8

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 24, John Burke 9, Kenneth Hansberry 6

Half time score: Moycullen 22-34 Maree

Basketball Ireland Men's Division One

IT Carlow Basketball 98-72 Portlaoise Panthers

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Duane Harper 19, Armands Vaikuls 14, Conor Gallagher 13

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Kareem Davis 25, James Phelan 11, Dylan Dunne 8, Rian O Connell 8

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 46-35 Portlaoise Panthers



Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 82-55 Limerick Sport Eagles

Top scorers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: Ciaran O Sullivan 21, Inigio Zabola 21, Jack Kelly 10

Top scorers Limerick Sport Eagles: Vadjikiba Dosso 18, Reece Dupler 12, Jamie McAuliffe 7

Half time score: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 43-25 Limerick Sport Eagles



LYIT Donegal 96-82 Ulster University Elks

Top scorers LYIT Donegal: Dominique Uhl 30, Emmanuel Payton 30, Andrew McGeever 24

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Kyle Dixon 18, Aaron Rooney 9, Kadeem Smithen 8, Shane Morgan 8

Half time score: LYIT Donegal 47-42 Ulster University Elks



Limerick Celtics 92-85 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Carlos Hortelano 32, Davide Bellinzona 19, Kevin Oberweiser 17

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney: Aaron Jackson 31, Victor Martinez 13, Toby Christenson 16

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 39-29 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney



McGowans Tolka Rovers 64-73 Fr Mathews

Top scorers McGowans Tolka Rovers: Tim Doyle 15, Sean Moore 14, Conor Liston 11

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Jack O Mahony 18, Darko Bucan 16, Jarvis Pugh 11

Half time score: McGowans Tolka Rovers 31-39 Fr Mathews

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 27-29th



Friday 27th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One :

Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, Limerick Celtics, 19:30;



Saturday 28th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU Complex, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Sports Complex, 19:30;

Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calsanctius College, 20:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O Loughlins GAA, 17:00;

Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College-Galway, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Limerick Sport Eagles v Waterford Vikings, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30;

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, St Mary’s, 19:00;



Sunday 29th September 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

T Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One :

Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00;