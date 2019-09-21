St Ailbes and Fr Caseys crowned Limerick Ladies Football champions in dramatic finals

TWO new Limerick Ladies Football champions were crowned this Saturday in Bruff.

St Ailbes won the senior title, while Fr Caseys won the junior title.

In the senior final, St Ailbes were 3-8 to 3-7 winners over defending champions Monagea.

The winning score came in the ninth minute of injury time from a free by captain Eimear Ryan.

St Ailbes were 1-5 to 1-1 ahead at half time with Meadhbh MacNamara's late goal cancelling out a first minute penalty goal for Monagea's Catriona Davis.

Goals from Eimear Ryan and Mairead Kavangh in the space of 60-seconds had St Ailbes 3-5 to 2-2 after seven minutes of the second half.

Back came Monagea and two more Davis goals reduced the deficit and then in injury time Karen O'Leary looked to have forced extra time until Ryan's sixth pointed free ensured a third ever tittle and first since 2012 for St Ailbes.

Abbeyfeale's Fr Caseys beat Adare in the junior final, 3-4 to 2-5.

Fr Caseys were 2-1 to 1-2 ahead at the interval with Sarah O'Brien and Sarah O'Connor goals - Kate Geary had the Adare goal in between.

A Sophie O'Callaghan goal after 30-seconds of the restart had Adare in front and they were 2-5 to 2-1 clear entering the final five minutes.

But points from O'Connor and Muirne Lane ensured the title for Fr Caseys, who were beaten in this final by Old Mill 12-months ago.

