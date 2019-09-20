Garryspillane claim Limerick County hurling cup

Garryspillane claimed their first ever Limerick County hurling Cup this evening following a 2-15 to 2-10 over Murroe-Boher in Kilbreedy. The sides were level at half time, 1-7 apiece, however goals either side of the short whistle from Callum Sheehan sealed the win for the black and ambers.

Dylan O'Shea top scored for the winners while Mikey Ryan and David Hickey scored the goals for Murroe Boher. For more on this game, make sure to see Monday's Limerick Leader newspaper and Thursday's County and West editions.