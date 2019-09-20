Ireland confirm starting XV for Rugby World Cup opener

The Irish team to face Scotland in Ireland's World Cup opener (8.45am Irish time) has been confirmed. As expected Andrew Conway replaces the injured Keith Earls on the wing, while Jordan Larmour will line out at full back in place of Rob Kearney.

Ireland's side contains a total of four Munster starters, Murray, Conway, O'Mahony and Stander, while Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Tadhg Beirne and Chris Farrell start on the bench.

reland have won six of their last seven games against Scotland, including their most recent two clashes.

Only four players of this match-day squad (Iain Henderson, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rory Best) were in the match-day 23 against Argentina four years ago, in Ireland's last Rugby World Cup match.



Rory Best will captain Ireland for the 35th time. Only Brian O'Driscoll (83) and Keith Wood (36) have captained the team in more test matches.



Andrew Conway posted a hat-trick against Scotland at the 2010 World Rugby U20 Championship.



Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong are the most common starting front row of the 20 World cup participants since the beginning of 2017. On Sunday they start together for the 14th time.



Jonathan Sexton has scored 765 points for Ireland. Only Ronan O'Gara (1,083) has scored more.

Jacob Stockdale was on the winning side in all 11 matches in which he scored at least one try for Ireland.