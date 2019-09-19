Munster Rugby confirm 'A' and Women's squads ahead of weekend action

Head Coach Peter Malone has named his Munster 'A' team has been named for Friday evening’s Celtic Cup clash against Cardiff Blues at Irish Independent Park (6pm). Senior scrum-half Craig Casey captains the side and is one of five additions to the starting XV along with Jack Crowley, Louis Bruce, Corrie Barrett and John Hodnett.

Five Academy players are involved as Ben Healy, Paddy Kelly and Hodnett start with Diarmuid Barron and Thomas Ahern among the replacements. Garryowen’s Bailey Faloon and Skibbereen man Jamie Shanahan are named in a Munster A squad for the first time this season with Shanahan in line to make his debut at this level.

Munster A: Jack Crowley; Rob Hedderman, Harry O’Riordan, Jack Delaney, Louis Bruce; Ben Healy, Craig Casey (C); Corrie Barrett, Scott Buckley, James Kendrick; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; David Hyland, John Hodnett, Luke Clohessy.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Luke Masters, Dylan Murphy, Thomas Ahern, Daniel Okeke, Bailey Faloon, Charlie O’Doherty, Jamie Shanahan.

Meanwhile Head Coach Laura Guest has named the Munster Women’s squad to take on Ulster in the Women’s Interprovincial Championship 3rd-4th place play-off at Donnybrook Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 5pm.

Co-Captain Eimear Considine starts at full-back with Stephanie Carroll and Laura O’Mahony on the wings.

Ciara Scanlan is named at inside centre and Enya Breen starts at outside centre to complete the partnership.

Rachel Allen and Nicole Cronin continue their half-back partnership, named at out-half and scrum-half respectively.

Co-Captain Chloe Pearse joins Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy in the front row.

Ciara O’Halloran returns to the starting line-up alongside Roisin Ormond in the second row.

Edel Murphy and Ciara Griffin make up the blindside and openside flank respectively while Sarah Quin is named at Number 8.

Roisin Willis is set to make her debut from the bench with the former Shannon and current UL Bohs’ winger having come through the Munster Talent Identification Programme (TIP).

Willis joins Fiona Hayes, Laura Delaney, Claire Bennett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Grainne Fennelly, Christine Coffey and Laura Sheehan among the replacements.

Munster Women: Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian) (C); Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian), Ciara Scanlan (St. Mary’s College), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian); Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian) (C), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Ciara O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian).

Replacements: Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian), Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Grainne Fennelly (Thurles), Christine Coffey (Thurles), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian), Roisin Willis (UL Bohemian).*

*Denotes uncapped player