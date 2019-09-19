Limerick club makes shortlist for Ladies Football Club2Gether Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has today confirmed the list of 16 clubs chosen to participate in the 2019/2020 Club2Gether Programme. Club2Gether is an exciting LGFA club development initiative, aimed at strengthening club structures and Limerick club Oola will be part of the new project.

The initiative focuses on developing areas such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance & officer training, games development and sponsorship and fundraising, while also planning for the future to ensure sustainable and long-term structures are in place.

16 clubs have been selected from the four provinces and representing 14 counties, including eight from Leinster, three from Ulster, and two each from Connacht and Munster.

Free training will now be provided to officers and coaches in the various clubs, who will also receive resources to assist with building sustainable structures.

Clubs will complete the programme with a basic two-year plan in place, with the aim of increasing retention rates.

The full list of 16 clubs is as follows:

Leinster

St Manchan’s (Offaly)

Thomas Davis (Dublin)

Tullogher-Rosbercon (Kilkenny)

Trim (Meath)

Caulry (Westmeath)

St Ultan’s (Meath)

Na Fianna (Kildare)

Timahoe (Laois)

Ulster

Naomh Muire, Íochtar na Rosann (Donegal)

Crossmaglen (Armagh)

Slaughtmanus (Derry)

Connacht

Aughawillian (Leitrim)

Leitrim Gaels (Leitrim)

Ballinrobe (Mayo)

Munster

Oola (Limerick)

Kinsale (Cork)

For further information, contact Niall Mulrine, National Development Officer: niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie