Limerick Weekly Athletics Round up

Charleville International Half-Marathon : Hosted by North Cork AC the 8th staging of this popular event attracted a strong field with many athletes of a national profile competing. Conditions were warm and humid for the 1300 plus competitors however that did not inhibit some great performances.

Taking 1st place was David Flynn of Clonliffe Harriers in a new course record time of 1:03:46.

He was followed by in 2nd by national marathon champion Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks in 1:04:14.

Former national Cross Country champion Aoife Cooke, of Youghal AC took the women’s title in 1:14:39 with Úna Britton (Kilcoole AC) 2nd in 1:20:10.

As always many athletes from Limerick athletes made the short trip across the border.

Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) was best in 1:16:20 Limerick, followed by Niall Ó Ríordan (An Brú) in 1:18:54. Shona Keane (Dooneen) the first woman from the Treaty County and 7th overall in 1:24:37.

Also performing strongly for Dooneen were Joe O’Brien (1:22:02) Shane Ryan (1:23:58), Niall Harris (1:25:18), Shona O’Flynn (1:37:17) and Louise Matthews (1:37:48) in what was her first half marathon. West Limerick was represented by Diarmuid Lane (1:22:10), Karl Lenihan (1:23:51) and Mark Lenihan (1:24:32). Maurice Hope (1:33:40), Ashleigh Hartigan (1:37) and Kate Bobka (1:46:34) ran for An Brú. Martin Doody (Limerick) AC was the 1:20 pacer, finishing in 1:19:58

County XC Juvenile Relays

Staged at UL and hosted by Limerick AC this new and innovative event marked the start of the Cross-Country season. Featuring only teams from Dooneen and the hosts, each athlete ran 500m which was a new distance for some. It was over inside an hour and generated excellent team spirit.

Parkrun

Dónal Murphy (20:45) & Aoife Ó Sullivan (25:56) were 1st finishers at Newcastlewest. Thomas McCarthy (19:10) & Aisling Ahern (22:14) were fastest at UL with Shane Ó Sullivan (19:15) & Fiona Madigan (21:18) best at Mungret. Odran McGuinness (7:38) and Cara Earley (9:28) were first Juniors.

Fixtures

Senior, Intermediate & Juvenile Even Age Cross Country, Sunday 22nd September, 12:30, Bilboa

Cook Ireland Women’s Mini Marathon 5/10k Sunday 29th September, 12pm at UL

SMRC Urban Run 5/10K Sunday 5th October 1pm, O’Callaghans Strand

Novice, Masters & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country, hosted by Kilmallock AC at Bulgaden, Sunday 14th October

Munster Novice, Juvenile Even Age & U23 XC Limerick Racecourse Sunday 21st October.

For more see #LLSport