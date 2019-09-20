Opinion: 'Tackle technique must be spot on' - Colm Kinsella

THE second year of findings from the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance (IRIS) research project released by the IRFU and the University of Limerick provides plenty food for thought. One of the most striking results of the survey is just how important being able to use correct tackle technique in the sport has become.

IRIS research records the incidence, type, nature and severity of both match and training injuries occurring across the amateur game in Ireland.

The majority of male training injuries are a result of tackling and contact drills

It found that in the case of senior club injury events, 59% of match and training injuries are as a result of the tackle. Some 48% of tackle related injuries sustained by the ball carrier while 52% of tackle related injuries sustained by the tackler.

Coaching proper tackle technique from the time young boys and girls take up rugby is crucial. If the players can learn correct technique at a young age, it will stay with them for the remainder of their playing careers.

Of course, there will be times when they are tackling somebody significantly bigger than them physically and there is a danger they may not be able to execute a textbook tackle in these circumstances, but knowing how to tackle reduces the risk of being injured.