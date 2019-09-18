Limerick Basketball sides drawn in Men's and Women's National Cups
The draw for the 2019/20 Hula Hoops National Cup was made today at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.
The Men’s Presidents Cup sees holders Tradehouse Central Ballincollig on the road to Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney in one of the most anticipated games of the opening round, while Limerick Celtics will also be on the road as they meet Fr Matthews of Cork. The newly formed Limerick Sport Eagles will be at home to LYIT Donegal.
In the Women's Division One national cup, UL Huskies will be on the road to the Phoenix Rockers, while Limerick Celtics are in action against Portlaoise Panthers at home.
There are some interesting clashes in store, as a big Kerry derby looms in the Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup as Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in what is set to be one of the big games of the opening round. All eyes will also be in Dublin as Griffith College Templeogue host UCD Marian in another big derby showdown, while Cup holders, Pyrobel Killester, have a bye into the next round.
Hula Hoops Presidents Cup
Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th
IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings
Ulster University Elks v BYE
Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics
Ej Sligo All Stars v BYE
Limerick Sport Eagles v LYIT Donegal
McGowans Tolka Rovers v BYE
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
Portlaoise Panthers v BYE
Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup
Round One - Weekend of October 26/27th
Phoenix Rockets v UL Huskies
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s v BYE
Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers
Tipperary Knights v BYE
NUIG Mystics v Ulster University Elks
Fabplus North West v BYE
Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors
Griffith College Templeogue v BYE
Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup
Round One – weekend of October 26/27th
Maree v Belfast Star
DBS Éanna v BYE
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Pyrobel Killester v BYE
Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian
Moycullen v BYE
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Coughlan C&S Neptune v BYE
Hula Hoops Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup
Preliminary Round – weekend of October 26/27th
Game One:
DCU Mercy v Maree
Game Two:
Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Liffey Celtics
Quarter Final – weekend of November 30th/December 1st
Winner of Game 1 vs IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks v Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Winner of Game 2 v Maxol WIT Wildcats
Pyrobel Killester v Fr Mathews
