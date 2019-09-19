Cambridgeshire title win goes to BoylesportsTwink in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

WHILE local involvement in the Boylesports Irish Derby ended just short of this Saturday’s final, there was attractive racing aplenty back in the Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend.

The highlight was the 2019 final of the Cambridgeshire Open 750.

Victory in the Aidan Doherty Transport Ltd sponsored final went to the Dolores Ruth trained Boylesports Twink. Owned in Co Down by John Boyle the winner had a length and a half to spare on the line. The winner’s time was 41.97 to claim the first prize of €2000.

Back in second was Maireads Pearl for Co Kildare owner Joe Horan and trained Fraser Black.

There was also another final on the Saturday night card in Limerick.

The novice 525 was won by Another Scotch for John Franklin. The winner had three lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.94. Beaten into second was Boherna Rebel for Frank Dwan of Thurles.

The night opened with an A4 525.

Carmel and Denis O’Malley had the winner with EricTheRelick. The winner’s time of 29.48 was just good enough to get the win on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Pull Together for Ann Taylor and Ann Marie Morrissey.

Shaws Striker was an A3 525 winner for Jack Armshaw of Cappawhite. The winning margin was just a shoulder in a time of 28.89. Second was Caulry River for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

The James Roche trained Public Place was a sprint winner. Owned by MD Walsh of Blarney, the winner had two lengths to spare on the line in 19.02. Second was Craogh’s Larry Mulcaire with Adamswood Mill.

Hospital’s Michael O’Meara had Cnoc Cole as an A7 Maiden 525 winner. In 28.86 the winner was a length clear on the line. Second was Over The Miles for Patrick Dunne of Co Laois.

Ballyheedy’s John Ryan won an A4 525 with Sheedy Sky. The winner was a length clear on the line in 29.32. Second was Orlando Amelia for Breda Hayes of Oola.

Another local winner was James Kelly of Kilmeedy. His Gurtnacrehy Gift won an A6 525. In 29.44 the winner was 10 lengths clear of all challengers. Back in second was Clonbrien Rocket for James and Kay Murphy from the Dromin-Athlacca parish.

Last Thursday there was an 11 racecard in Limerick.

First up was an A2 525.

Joe Be Slick won for Thomas Gallagher of west Clare. The winning time of 29.03 was good enough for a three quarters of a length success. Beaten into second was Oola’s Susan Hayes with Orlando Robbie.

Glin’s John Costello won an A3 525 with Steady Eddie. The winner had seven lengths to spare on the line in 28.78. Second was Mintbet Paul for trainer Donal Cooney and the Green Leaf syndicate.

Askeaton’s Berndette Walsh’s had an A1 525 winner with Airfield Heir. The Denis O’Malley trained winner was two and three quarters of a length clear in 28.81. Second was O’Garney Rio for Helen and Bernard Coffey of Sixmilebridge.

Clorane Cross won for Patrick Griffin of Croom in an A3 525. The Nelius O’Connell trained runner just got the win on the line in 28.97. Second was Confused Reilly for Gerry Manley of Cratloe.

Another Limerick winner was Aarons Vic for Ballyneety’s Dean Hogan and Ger Carmody. The winning time was 29.66. A length back in second was Kish Derry for Timothy Keane of Shannon.

The Parteen based Shanakyle syndicate won an A6 525 with Shanakyle Manor. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in 29.29. Second was Upland Warrior for Cratloe’s Harry and Maurice Galvin.

Bookies Bicycle won an A4 525 in 29.15 for the Lorna and Maureen syndicate of Nenagh. Two lengths back in second place was Boomtown Blitz for Amanda Meade of Meanus and trainer PJ Ryan.

Paul O’Brien of Limerick City won with Garryowen Batman in an A6 525. In 29.43 the winner had three and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Portdrine Power for Liam Carroll of Cratloe.

Another Limerick winner was Emma O’Ryan. Her Liscanny Skippy won an A5 525 in 29.35. Beaten half a length into second was Vigorous Ella for Ronny Wuyts of Cashel.

Doon’s Joe Shanahan won with Sprout Alley in an A3 525. The winning time of 29.29 secured a one length success. Second was Same Over Pogba for James and Kieran Lowe of Charleville.

The final race of the night was an A3 525. Success went to Inislosky Jethro for Mary Crotty of O’Briens Bridge. The winning time was 29.24. Three and a half lengths back in second was Orlando Aidan for Susan Hayes of Oola.