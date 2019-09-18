Positive injury update for Munster Rugby's Calvin Nash
Nash in action for Munster against London Irish last weekend
Munster Rugby have confirmed that winger Calvin Nash will return to training next week following a hip pointer injury he suffered in the pre-season friendly with London Irish last Friday night in Cork. In other news, Ciaran Parker will miss the start of the Guinness PRO14 season due to a calf injury, while short-term loan signing Jed Holloway is set to arrive in Munster this weekend.
Munster take on Connacht at the Sportsground on Saturday at 3pm in the province’s final pre-season clash before kicking off the Guinness PRO14 campaign at home against Dragons at Thomond Park on Saturday week (3pm).
It will be a busy weekend for the squad with Munster 'A' also in action as Cardiff Blues 'A' visit Irish Independent Park for a Celtic Cup clash this Friday (6pm). The Munster A squad will be named on Thursday with the senior squad announced on Friday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on