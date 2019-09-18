Ireland won't take 'take risks unnecessarily' on Keith Earls injury

Andy Farrell, Ireland's defence coach has admitted they won't take any risks on injured duo Keith Earls and Rob Kearney. "Rob and Keith ran well today (Wednesday), and trained well. They are available, but we wouldn’t take risks unnecessarily. We've got to act according to what is put in front of us by the medics and make a decision on the back of that. We've got a good squad. Even if they weren't fit we would be strong for the weekend."

On Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway, who are likely to contest the full-back position if Kearney is ruled out, Farrell added, "They're certainly putting their best foot forward to contribute. Jordan's a young man but where he's come from in the last couple of years is remarkable. They don't see themselves as part of the squad, they see themselves as team members that are hopefully building for something special at the weekend."

While Earls and Kearney may make it for Sunday, as expected Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw will definitely miss out.

"Robbie won't make this weekend. He'll be in the mix for the following week. The progress has been great. He's hitting all his markers."

Farrell also admitted that the squad is building nicely for the weekend ahead. "There's certainly a feel of something brewing of major importance. The intensity, the bite in training, is very significant. I suppose that's a culmination of what's happened over the last couple of months. The buy-in, the grabbing hold of the week - not just by the senior players but everyone within the group - has been very significant."