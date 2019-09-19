Triple-header of Limerick Ladies Football championship finals previewed

LIMERICK Ladies Football has a busy day of championship finals this Saturday

Bruff GAA grounds hosts the triple-header of adult championship finals - junior, intermediate and senior.

SENIOR FINAL

Monagea v St Ailbes at 2pm

BOTH sides go in search of a third county senior title.

St Ailbes was formed in 1995 and 10 years later they won the county junior championship. Two years later they were a senior club after an intermediate title win. St Ailbes then won back-to-back senior titles in 2011 and 2012.

Managed by Paul Butler, Síle Moynihan, Cedric Laffan and Aideen Fitzpatrick, St Ailbes beat Feohanagh-Castlemahon in the semi final.

Monagea was established in 1998 and by 2011 they were crowned county junior champions. The success continued - intermediate champions in 2012 and senior B champions in 2013.

2014 brought the ultimate title of senior champions.

On Saturday, Monagea appear in a third successive senior final - losing in 2017 to Ballylanders and then defeating the same outfit to win the title last year.

Managed by Martin O'Sullivan, Michael Quilligan, Seanie Neville, James Kelly, Barry O’Leary (stats), Breda Corbett and Ciara Kelly (physio), Monagea’s bid for back-to-back titles saw them defeat St Brigids in the quarter final and old foes Ballylanders in the semi final.

ST AILBES: Briana Donnelly, Sarah Ryan, Hazel Davern, Kate Ryan, Meadhbh McNamara, Niamh Ryan, Ciara Ryan, Caroline Hickey, Aideen McNamara, Eimear Ryan, Joanne McGuire, Sinead McNamara, Paula Donnelly, Mairead Kavanagh, Ingrid Laffan, Lara Boohan, Sarah Collins, Emma Donnelly, Leah Donnelly, Katie Heelan, Niamh Kavanagh, Georgia Keane, Pauline McCarthy, Sinead McElligott, Laura Nash, Katie O’Riordan, Ciara Ramsbottom, Aoife Rowsome, Emma Ryan, Robyn Leahy.

MONAGEA: Aoife Corbett, Roisin Browne, Marie Lenihan, Ella Whelan, Laurie O'Connor, Emma Hogan, Rachel Carmody, Lisa Hartnett, Grace Lee, Liz Carmody, Brigid Cahill, Karen O'Leary, Yvonne Lee, Catriona Davis, Deborah Murphy, Karen Shanahan, Aisling McCartan, Lauren Brouder, Irene Dillane, Courtney Flavin, Lorna Browne, Shauna Tobin, Ailbhe O'Connor, Grace O'Donnell, Laura Walshe, Leanne Browne, Alice O’Connor.

INTERMEDIATE FINAL

Mungret St Pauls v Old Mill at 4pm

JUST twelve months after winning the junior title, Old Mill bid to continue their promotion push.

Old Mill was founded in 1991 and last year they won the junior league and championship.

Managed by Leigh Fitzgerald, Paudie McCarthy, Ivan Neary and John O’Connor, Old Mill took part in the All-Ireland Junior 7-a-side in Dublin’s St Sylvesters last weekend.

Mungret St Pauls was reformed in 1991 and has three senior titles 1992, 1994 and 2013. Mungret St Pauls last won this intermediate title in 2011.

Managed by John O'Malley, Mikey Lyons, Davey Lyons and Valerie Sheehan (First Aid), Mungret defeated Dromcollogher-Broadford in their semi final.

MUNGRET ST PAULS: Carol Bateman, Caoimhe O'Neill, Jenni O'Malley, Niamh Foley, Fiona Browne, Yvette Moynihan, Mairead Clancy, Eimear Quinn, Clare O'Meara, Cliodhna Ni Cheannaigh, Aoife Morrissey, Megan O'Malley, Susan Madden, Laura Hanlon, Norma O'Sullivan, Marie Lyons, Aine Ryan, Siobhan Clifford, Kelly Griffin, Joanne Foley, Niamh O'Keeffe, Ciara Conway, Rachel Fennell, Kristine Collins, Fiona O'Brien, Laura Collins, Lisa O'Reilly, Olivia Giltenane, Claire Coughlan, Mags Lynch, Rose Giltenane.

OLD MILL: Sophie Hennessy, Meadhbh Ambrose, Erin Hennessy, Arianne Reidy, Róisín Mann, Alva Quaid, Cathy Ambrose, Kathleen Buckley, Róisín Ambrose, Iris Kennelly, Hannah McMahon, Geri Mai O’Kelly, Emma Donovan, Mai Kennelly, Íde Trant, Dyanne Carroll, Emma Duggan, Gemma Barrett, Kiera Carroll, Aoife Lee, Niamh Sparling, Karen Drinane, Louise Drinane, Aoife Danaher, Emma Falahee, Aisling Mcenery, Tara Geraghty, Danielle Donovan.

JUNIOR FINAL

Adare v Fr Caseys at 12noon

WHILE this is a first ever championship final for Adare, Fr Caseys are back in the decider that they lost to Old Mill this time last year.

These sides met earlier in the group stages of the championship and the Abbeyfeale side were 6-13 to 3-9 winners.

Adare was founded in 2005 and reached this final with group wins over Gerald Griffins and Mungret St Pauls. They then beat Ahane in the quarter final and Groody Gaels in the semi final.

Adare’s management is Barry O'Halloran (manager), Ger Lowry (selector), Brian Nolan (coach) and Eithne O'Riordan (liaison officer).

Fr Caseys was reformed in 2018 after a break of five years. Managed by Tom Fitzgerald with Yvonne Scannell, Mike Finnerty and Mike O'Brien, the Abbeyfeale side already won the 2019 Division Three league.

They beat Galtee Gaels in that league final and also defeated the south Limerick side in the championship semi final.

ADARE: Orlaith Kelliher, Edel Kelliher, Aine Tagney, Aislinn Stokes, Amy Harnett, Annie Giltenane, Caoimhe Costelloe, Ciara Degnan, Sarah Clarke, Elle Sorenson, Emma Cuddihy, Siobhan Lowry, Gillian O’Donnell, Hazel Alfred, Kate Geary, Kate O‘Farrelly, Kristina O’Brien, Lauren Ryan, Maeve O’Halloran, Sive O'Halloran, Rachael Costelloe, Rebecca Toomey, Sarah Leahy, Sophie O'Callaghan, Louise Butler, Marie Butler, Mary Ann Canty, Cara Quinn, Noirin Linehan, Faye Morgan.

FR CASEYS: Ava Horgan, Kirsty Gallecher, Caoimhe Riordan, Chloe Brosnahan, Georgina Browne, Hazel Fitzgerald, Kara Scannell, Sinead Leahy, Anna O'Connell, Rachel Horan, Norma Browne, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah O'Connor, Muirne Lane, Sarah O'Brien, Clodagh Boyle, Lorna Cannon, Eilish Cotter, Shauna Curtin, Meave Finnerty, Caoimhe McGrath, Melissa Meehan, Shona Tierney, Treasa Murphy, Diane O'Connor, Leona McCarthy, Kelly Gallecher.