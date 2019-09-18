Limerick get just one 2019 Camogie All-Star nomination

LIMERICK have received just one nomination in the Camogie All-Stars Awards 2019 shortlist.

Limerick reached the All-Ireland Championship quarter final - losing to Tipperary and reached the League semi final - losing to Galway this season.

Top scorer Niamh Mulcahy is once again the Limerick nomination.

It's five years since Limerick were promoted back up senior and in four of those years Mulcahy has been the only Limerick nominee but is yet to make the final All-Star team. Mulcahy was also nominated back in 2009.

The Ahane star is nominated in the half forward line and faces opposition from Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny) and Niamh Rockett (Waterford).

Limerick's last camogie All-Star was in 2007 when Rose Collins was honoured in a year when the Treaty girls won the All-Ireland Senior B title.

2007 was also the last time that Limerick had more than one nominee - Collins, Aoife Sheehan and Eileen O'Brien.

In this 2018 short-list, All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with 14 nominations, while runners-up Kilkenny receive 13 nominations.

Tipperary receive nine nominations, while Cork receive four nominations. Waterford, who reached this year’s quarter final before also losing to Galway have four nominations as well.

The final team will be announced at the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance in Citywest Hotel on Saturday October 19.

This year’s winning team will also have the added incentive of the second All-Stars Tour to New York in November to look forward to, where they will be joined by the 2018 winners as well.

Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath) and Cathal Murray (Galway) are amongst the nominees for Manager of the Year, which will also be announced on the night.



Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway)



Full-Back Line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)



Half-Back Line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)



Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)



Half-Forward Line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O'Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)



Full-Forward Line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny).