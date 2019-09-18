Four Limerick clubs target semi-final places in the Munster Rugby Senior Cup

FOUR Limerick sides will be looking to book places in the semi-finals of this season's Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup when the quarter-finals are down for decision on this Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Friday night's action sees All-Ireland League Division 1B side Shannon take on local rivals Young Munster from Division 1A at Thomond Park, 8pm. Also on Friday UL-Bohemian host Cashel at UL, 8pm.

Saturday's action features the meeting of holders Cork Constitution and Garryowen at Temple Hill, 2.30pm. The game is a repeat of last year's final which resulted in victory for the Leesiders.