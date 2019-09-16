'Expressions of interest' sought by Limerick FC examiner

Expressions of interest are being sought for investment in Limerick FC's holding company Munster Football Club Ltd. An advert, which appeared on page 6 of the Sunday Business Post, stated that "the business of the company is the operation of Limerick Football Club who have a history dating back to 1937 and currently play in the League of Ireland first division"

The advert, placed by the interim examiner BakerTilly, also states "the company also subsidises the running of the well-respected Limerick FC Youth Academy and Ladies' section"

If you have an interest in investing in Limerick FC, then you can forward same to Conor Noone (conor.noone@bakertilly.ie or contact 01 66 99 999) Expressions of interest are to be made on or before 4.30pm on September 20 2019.