WATCH: Limerick female MMA fighter in second round TKO in London event

ALL didn't go to plan for Limerick female MMA fighter Catherine Costigan when she made her return to the octagon on Saturday.

The 39 year old fought on the KSW 50 card against Poland’s Aleksandra Rola in London's SSE Arena but the referee stopped the contest in round two.

Costigan hadn’t been inside the cage for competitive action in almost 18-months and this comeback fight saw her opponent Rola finish the bout with a series unanswered knees and elbows against the cage.

Rola had weighed in six pounds heavier than her Limerick city opponent.