Fixtures for knockout ties in top four tiers of Limerick club hurling championship

THE line-up is almost compete for the knockout stages in the top four tiers of the Limerick club hurling championship.

The last four is now known in the SHC, Premier IHC and IHC.

The Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC final four is the same as the last two years - Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Kilmallock and Doon.

Indeed the semi final line-up is the exact same as last year - Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock and Patrickswell v Doon.

Both senior semi finals take place next Sunday.

In the Premier IHC, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Mungret and Bruff all return to the semi finals, which they also reached last year. The newcomers are Blackrock.

The semi finals take place next Saturday - Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Bruff and Mungret v Blackrock.

In the Limerick IHC, Glenroe and Croom are semi finalists like they were last year.

Glenroe meet Na Piarsaigh's second string, while Croom play Newcastle West.

In the fourth tier of the championship, Kilmallock, Killeedy, Caherline and Ballybricken-Bohermore are all to return to the quarter final stage - all four games to be played on September 28.

The progress of the Doon and Mungret hurlers to semi finals next weekend has seen changes to the football line-up. The Oola v St Kierans SFC semi final is now on Friday September 27 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm and the Mungret v Galtee Gaels IFC semi final is now on Saturday September 28 in Kilmallock at 3.30pm.

The first of the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC semi finals is next Sunday September 22 - Adare v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 6.15pm.

The first of the Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC semi finals is also next Sunday - Claughaun v Gerald Griffins in Mick Neville Park at 3.30pm.

HURLING FIXTURES

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Cup Final

Murroe-Boher v Garryspillane 20/09 Kilbreedy 7.30pm

Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Mungret v Blackrock 21/09 Kilmallock 2.00pm

Kildimo Pallaskenry v Bruff 21/09 Kilmallock 3.45pm

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship Semi FinalS

Patrickswell v Doon 22/09 LIT Gaelic Grounds 2.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock 22/09 LIT Gaelic Grounds 3.45pm

Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Castletown-Ballyagran v City Runners Up (Claughaun/Patrickswell/Mungret) 28/09 Askeaton 4.00pm

Kilmallock v East Runners Up (Caherline or Ballybricken-Bohermore) 28/09 Bruff 4.00pm

City Winners (Claughaun/Patrickswell/Mungret) v Killeedy 28/09 Ballingarry 4.00pm

East Winners (Caherline or Ballybricken-Bohermore) v Croagh-Kilfinny 28/09 Claughaun 4.00pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Ltd County Intermediate Hurling Cup Final

Knockaderry v Feohanagh 28/09 Newcastle West 4.00pm



Nick Grene Sportsground Ltd County Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Glenroe v Na Piarsaigh 29/09 Bruff 1.00pm

Croom v Newcastle West 29/09 Bruff 2.45pm

Nick Grene Sportsground Ltd County Intermediate Hurling Relegation Final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Tournafulla 29/09 Quaid Park 2.00pm