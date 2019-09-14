Former champions avoid the drop in Limerick's SFC relegation final

Seven times Limerick Senior Football champions Dromcollogher-Broadford secured their senior status for one more season this evening when they defeated St Senan's 2-11 to 1-10 in Newcastle West. St Senan's drop into the Intermediate grade will be all the harder to take this evening seeing as they were eight in front at one point in the game.

Trailing 1-7 to 0-4 at the break, Dromcollogher-Broadford showed all their experience in coming back to seal their top tier status. A point from James Molyneaux after 62 minutes was added to by Cillian Fahy goal, as Dromcollogher-Broadford wrestled back into this contest with an unanswered 1-7.

