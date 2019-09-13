Cashel prove too strong for Old Crescent in Munster Senior Cup

Cashel RFC qualified for the quarter finals of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup this evening with an impressive 38-10 win over Old Crescent in Rosbrien.

The six try to one victory by the Tipperary side was built on a strong first half performance where the visitors led 12-3 at the short whistle. David Garry managed Old Crescent's only try of the game in the 45th minute, as they struggle to get a foothold in the game from their own set piece. Cashel sealed the win and a meeting with either UL Bohemians or Sundays Well in the next round thanks to three tries in the final 15 minutes.

