Limerick FC see of Wexford in final home game of the season

LIMERICK FC ended their series of home games with a comfortable 4-1 win over SSE Airtricity League First Division basement side Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Both depleted sides named just four substitutes on the bench but that didn’t take away from an entertaining evening of football as a crowd of 275 in attendance were treated to five goals during an open game at the Garryowen venue.

Hours after an announcement that the High Court has appointed insolvency practitioner Conor Noone of Baker Tilly chartered accountants as the examiner to Limerick FC, Tommy Barrett’s struggling side took to the pitch for their last home game of the season.

Barrett’s absence from the sideline due to family event didn’t deter a very young Limerick team who were a goal to the good within the opening minute, before the in-form Karl O’Sullivan, Adam Foley and Lee Devitt added to Wexford’s woes.

Wexford pulled a goal back in the dying minutes but it was too little too late for Brian O’Sullivan’s travelling young guns.

In what was Limerick’s first attack of the game, Alan Murphy was brought down as he entered the box.

Referee Oliver Moran had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot as Limerick captain Shane Tracy coolly found the back of the net to put his side one ahead within a minute, a sign of things to come.

Limerick should have doubled their advantage with just 15 minutes on the clock as Murphy floated a cross to the back post.

Adam Foley’s close-range headed effort was superbly saved by Wexford goalkeeper Colum Feeney.

Just shy of the half hour mark, Feeney’s heroics were cancelled out as the impressive Karl O’Sullivan found space inside the penalty area before finding the far corner with his low left footed effort

Four minutes after the restart Limerick added a third after a selfless pass from Adam Quaid found Foley and the lively young striker found himself with nothing more to do than tap the ball in to the back of the net.

With an hour gone on the clock Limerick put the game beyond any doubt as Edward O’Dwyer took the vital touch to calmly play through Lee Devitt who found himself in plenty of space inside the penalty area.

Devitt, showing maturity far beyond his years, smashed the ball past Feeney from a narrow angle to put four between the sides.

The Blues continued to threaten but the lively front trio of Alan Murphy, Adam Foley and Karl O’Sullivan were kept at bay during the latter stages.

Wexford deservedly grabbed a consolation goal as Sean Roche towered over the Limerick defence to head home with three minutes to go.

Limerick travel to Eamonn Deacy Park next Monday to take on Galway United in their rescheduled fixture before seeing out their season against Shelbourne in Tolka Park on Saturday, September 21.

Limerick FC: Jack Brady; Andy Quaid, Robbie Williams, Tomas O’Connor (Ciaran O’Reilly 58 mins), Aaron Fitzgerald; Shane Tracy (capt.); Karl O’Sullivan; Edmond O’Dwyer (Conor Coughlan 75 mins), Lee Devitt; Alan Murphy; Adam Foley (Sean Madigan 67 mins)

Subs not used: Callan Scully

Wexford FC: Colum Feeney; Liam Berry, Andrew O’Connor (Josh Murphy 81 mins), Andy Mulligan (Sean Roche 67 mins), Lee Costello; Emmett Nugent, Paddy Cahill, Shane Griffin, Daithi Corish, Daryl Walsh (Conor English 33 mins); Thomas Croke.

Booked: Andrew O’Connor (57 mins), Lee Costello (90 mins).

Subs not used: Corey Chambers

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin)