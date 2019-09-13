Garryspillane see off Adare to reach Limerick County Cup final with Murroe-Boher

THE 2019 Limerick SHC County Cup final will be between Garryspillane and Murroe-Boher.

The Bouncers were 1-23 to 0-22 winners over Adare in their semi final this Friday evening in Staker Wallace GAA grounds.

The sides were level on 10 occasions before a 58th minute Callum Sheehan goal proved the winner for Garryspillane, who are in their first year back up in the senior ranks after Limerick Premier IHC title success last year.

Adare were 0-15 to 0-11 ahead at half time in this semi final with seven different first half scorers.

Adare were to finish with a tally of 0-12 (8frees, 1 '65) for Willie Griffin while teenager Dylan O'Shea led the way for the winners with a return of 0-14 (9frees).

Aside from the opening minute Adare led throughout until the 51st minute in County Cup semi final, which is for teams that didn't reach the knockout stages of the championship or suffer relegation.

The semi final was tied at 0-21 each when Sheehan found the net to secure a final spot for the men in black and amber.

Elsewhere this Friday evening, Feohanagh-Castlemahon had a 3-18 to 3-9 semi final win over Granagh-Ballingarry in the semi final of the Limerick IHC County Cup.