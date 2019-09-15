UL Eagles to partake in first ever U20 Basketball National League

The first ever Basketball Ireland Under 20 Men’s National League will take centre stage today, as the opening round tips off with some big clashes in store around the country. Seventeen teams from around Ireland will contest the inaugural league, including Neptune, Moycullen, Ballincollig, UL Eagles, Sligo All Stars, Portlaoise Panthers, Killorglin, Gneeveguilla, UCC Demons, Fr Mathews, Drogheda Wolves, UCD Marian, Andersonstown Tigers, St Vincent’s, Titans, Waterford Vikings and Ongar Chasers.

The league will be played off on one dedicated Sunday of each month, with the 17 teams divided into four regions, North East, South, South East and West. Games will be played off within the regions before going on to knock out stages.

Speaking about the new league, National League Manager, Sheena Hubbard stated: “We are thrilled to tip off the first ever Under 20 men’s National League this weekend and have had great interest and support from clubs around the country. This league will be an exciting pathway for future Division One and Super League stars of the future, and is the perfect way of bridging the jump between underage and senior National League basketball.”

You can check out this weekend’s fixtures below, with the most up-to-date fixtures – as always – available weekly on the Basketball Ireland website, www.basketballireland.ie