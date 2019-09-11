Betting: Ravenhill can land big Kerry National prize at Listowel Races

THE €200,000 Guinness Kerry National is the highlight of this week’s big Listowel Harvest Racing Festival in north Kerry. The showpiece Grade A contest over three miles is run off on Wednesday, September 11, at 4.15pm, and boasts the biggest prize fund of the week.

A really exciting renewal of the Guinness Kerry National 12 months ago saw the 6/1 shot, Snow Falcon claim the spoils with Jonathan Moore on board.

Trained by Noel Meade, Snow Falcon came home by a short-head from the Willie Mullins trained Saturnas under Paul Townsend. This was the first time Noel Meade won the Kerry National.

The betting for the 2019 renewal of the Kerry National is headed by the Enda Bolger-trained 7/2 shot Movewiththetimes, which carries the famed green and gold hoop colours of JP McManus.

7/2 is a short price in a very competitive race, so preference is for the Gordon Elliott-trained Ravenhill, who is a good each-way bet at odds of 10/1.

Ravenhill finished a creditable fifth in the Galway Plate last time out, while the nine-year-old was an impressive winner in Limerick before that.

This year’s Listowel Races, which continues until Saturday, is celebrating 161 years of racing.