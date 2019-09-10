Limerick rubber-stamp football manager Billy Lee for a new two year term

BILLY Lee is to continue as Limerick senior football manager for another two years.

The September County Board meeting this Tuesday night in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, ratified the Newcastle West man for a new two year term.

As revealed last month by LeaderSport, Lee's backroom team remains unchanged from the 2019 season.

Lee has served three years as Limerick football manager and has now been given the green light for his tenure to stretch out to five years.

Former inter-county footballers; Brian Begley, Seamus O'Donnell and Sean Kiely remain as coach-selectors.

The team's strength and conditioning coach is Adrian O'Brien.

The County Board meeting also confirmed the 2020 Limerick U20 football management - again unchanged.

Jerry O'Sullivan continues as manager.

His backroom team includes Ger O'Callaghan, Stephen Kelly, Sean Holmes and strength and conditioning coach Conor Shannon.

One further appointment confirmed was an addition to the 2020 Limerick minor football management.

Paudie McCarthy was added as a selector.

Back in July, the 2020 minor management was ratified.

Former Limerick senior football selector Joe Lee remains for a second year but with a new backroom team.

Therefore the coach-selectors will be Adare brothers Stephen and David Lavin, and John O'Grady (Oola) and new addition Paudie McCarthy (St Kierans).

The team's strength and conditioning coach will be James O'Leary.