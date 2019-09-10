Positive injury news for Munster Rugby ahead of pre-season friendly

The Munster squad are preparing for the opening fixture of the season on Friday night as London Irish visit Irish Independent Park (7.30pm). On the injury front, James Cronin (leg) and Jeremy Loughman (hamstring) have both returned to full training ahead while Brian Scott (foot) returns to training this week and Alex Wootton (knee) is progressing well with his rehab. On the negative side, Ciaran Parker picked up a calf injury in training last week.

An extended Munster squad for the clash will be named on Thursday with a mixture of senior and Munster Rugby Academy players set to feature.

It will be a busy weekend for the squad with Munster A in Celtic Cup action on Saturday against the Connacht Eagles at the Sportsground. Please note the kick-off time of that game has been moved to 1pm.