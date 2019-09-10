Wheelchair hurling league comes to Newport this Saturday

Wheelchair hurling is coming to Newport Co. Tipperary on Saturday September 14. St Mary’s Secondary School will play host to the Munster round of the All-Ireland League competition. Each of the four provinces will have a team taking part with the opening ceremony taking place at 10.30am (Games commence at 11am)

In June this year 12 wheelchair hurlers (3 from each province) represented Ireland at the International Floorball competition competing against 9 other nations. The Munster team is made up of players from Clare, Limerick and Kerry. Training takes place once a week in Limerick .

The Munster team are always looking for new members and if you know of any wheelchair user that might be interested let them know about the event in Newport and they can get further details about Wheelchair hurling from; Gerry McNamara 085 1901900 or Dave Fitzgerald 083 8168143.