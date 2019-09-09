Live TV confirmed for Limerick club hurling championship games

TG4 have announced their schedule of Gaelic Games for the next month and the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick club hurling championship features prominently.

On Sunday September 22 both Limerick SHC semi finals will get deferred coverage on TG4. Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell have reached the semi final of the championship and await this Sunday's quarter final winners; Kilmallock v Ahane and Doon v Ballybrown.

Then on Sunday October 6, the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC will be televised live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a 3.30 throw-in.

Next Sunday sees live coverage of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals from Croke Park.

From there, TG4's weekly flagship programme GAA BEO will continue to provide live coverage each weekend up to mid-December and it has been unveiled what games will be covered in the first three weeks of the club coverage.

On September 22, TG4 will start strongly with the very first Senior Football Final in the country this year which will be held in Fermanagh, followed by both Limerick Hurling semi finals deferred and in full.

GAA BEO is presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary by Brian Tyers, Marcus Ó Buachalla, Cuán Ó Flatharta, Mac Dara Mac Donncha and a host of top analysts.

The GAA BEO schedule for the coming weeks is as follows:

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 15

11:40am - Peil na mBan Beo coverage begins on TG4

11:45am - TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final Fermanagh v Louth

1:45pm - TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Meath v Tipperary

4:00pm - TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Dublin v Galway



SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 22

GAA Beo coverage begins on TG4 at 2pm

LIVE Match - Fermanagh County Football Final - Derrygonnelly Harps v Roslea Shamrocks @ 2:30pm

DEFERRED - Limerick Senior County Hurling Semi Finals - Ahane/Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown/Doon v Patrickswell



SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 29

GAA Beo coverage begins on TG4 at 2:30pm

LIVE Match - Antrim Hurling Final - Cushendall/Naomh Eoin v Dunloy/Loughgiel Shamrocks @ 3.00pm

DEFERRED - Dublin Football Championship - Na Fianna v Ballymun Kickhams



SUNDAY OCTOBER 6

GAA Beo coverage begins on TG4 at 3pm

LIVE Match - Limerick Senior County Hurling Final @ 3.30pm

DEFERRED - Match to be confirmed