Paddy Donovan to make professional debut in October

Former OLL St Saviour's fighter Paddy Donovan will make his professional debut on October 11 in the Ulster Hall, Belfast. No opponent has been confirmed for the fighter, but Limerick fight fans will be expected to travel in large numbers to witness one of Ireland's most skillful fighters enter the professional ring for the first time.

Trained by former World Champions Andy Lee, Donovan took to Facebook this afternoon to confirm the fight.

"Glad To Announce I Will Be Starting Of My Professional Career On October 11th. Where I Will Be Making My Debut In Ulster Hall, Belfast. "

More to follow.