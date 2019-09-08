Munster Rugby weekend results
Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. A:
Ballincollig 25, Old Christians 7, ;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup :
Dolphin 26, Clonmel 3,
Midleton 0, UL Bohemian 29,
Bruff 3, Sundays Well 20,
Nenagh Ormond 17, Cashel 22,
North Munster Transfield Cup:
Newcastle West , St Marys , Conceded by St Marys;
Abbeyfeale , UL Bohemian , Conceded by UL Bohemian;
Richmond 23, Shannon 38, ;
Young Munster 12, UL Bohemian 21, ;
Thomond 32, Bruff 0, ;
Garryowen Cup:
Fethard & District 39, Cashel 19, ;
Waterpark , Galbally , Conceded by Galbally;
North Munster McInerney Cup:
Ardscoil Old Boys , Richmond , Conceded by Richmond;
Presentation 34, Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale 3, ;
Thomond , Old Crescent , Conceded by Old Crescent;
Shannon 34, Garryowen 27, ;
Under 20 Friendly:
Garryowen 12, Touring Team 19, Lansdowne ;
Youths U15 League North:
Old Crescent 45, St Senans 5, ;
Schools U19 Friendlies:
Crescent College Comprehensive 38, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;
Ard Scoil Ris 45, Villiers school 0, ;
Newbridge College 31, Glenstal Abbey 13, ;
St Munchins 12, Garbally College 19, ;
Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies:
Thurles 19, Clonmel 27, ;
Cobh Pirates 21, Cork Constitution 14, ;
Midleton 8, Highfield 5, ;
Dolphin 10, Douglas-Carrigaline 20, ;
Schools U17 Friendlies :
Rockwell 40, Kilkenny College 7, ;
Schools U16 Friendlies :
Rockwell 13, Kilkenny College 8, A v A;
Castletroy College 29, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;
Newbridge College 42, Glenstal Abbey 5, ;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies:
Clonakilty 19, Sundays Well 21, ;
Midleton 39, Cork Constitution 5, ;
Kinsale 22, Cobh Pirates 38, ;
Highfield 47, Douglas-Carrigaline 25, ;
Muskerry 34, Ballincollig 12, ;
Schools U15 Friendlies:
Kilkenny College 34, Rockwell 10, A v A; Kilkenny College 34, Rockwell 0, B v B;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on