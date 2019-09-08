Munster Rugby weekend results

Youths U18 South Munster League Conf. A:

Ballincollig 25, Old Christians 7, ; 

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup : 

Dolphin 26, Clonmel 3, 

Midleton 0, UL Bohemian 29, 

Bruff 3, Sundays Well 20, 

Nenagh Ormond 17, Cashel 22, 

North Munster Transfield Cup: 

Newcastle West , St Marys , Conceded by St Marys;

Abbeyfeale , UL Bohemian , Conceded by UL Bohemian;

Richmond 23, Shannon 38, ;

Young Munster 12, UL Bohemian 21, ;

Thomond 32, Bruff 0, ; 

Garryowen Cup: 

Fethard & District 39, Cashel 19, ;

Waterpark , Galbally , Conceded by Galbally; 

North Munster McInerney Cup: 

Ardscoil Old Boys , Richmond , Conceded by Richmond;

Presentation 34, Newcastle West-Abbeyfeale 3, ;

Thomond , Old Crescent , Conceded by Old Crescent;

Shannon 34, Garryowen 27, ; 

Under 20 Friendly: 

Garryowen 12, Touring Team 19, Lansdowne ; 

Youths U15 League North: 

Old Crescent 45, St Senans 5, ; 

Schools U19 Friendlies: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 38, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;

Ard Scoil Ris 45, Villiers school 0, ;

Newbridge College 31, Glenstal Abbey 13, ;

St Munchins 12, Garbally College 19, ; 

Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Thurles 19, Clonmel 27, ;

Cobh Pirates 21, Cork Constitution 14, ;

Midleton 8, Highfield 5, ;

Dolphin 10, Douglas-Carrigaline 20, ; 

Schools U17 Friendlies : 

Rockwell 40, Kilkenny College 7, ; 

Schools U16 Friendlies : 

Rockwell 13, Kilkenny College 8, A v A;

Castletroy College 29, Bandon Grammar School 5, ;

Newbridge College 42, Glenstal Abbey 5, ; 

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Clonakilty 19, Sundays Well 21, ;

Midleton 39, Cork Constitution 5, ;

Kinsale 22, Cobh Pirates 38, ;

Highfield 47, Douglas-Carrigaline 25, ;

Muskerry 34, Ballincollig 12, ; 

Schools U15 Friendlies: 

Kilkenny College 34, Rockwell 10, A v A; Kilkenny College 34, Rockwell 0, B v B;