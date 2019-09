Ireland name side to face Wales in final World Cup warm up

The Ireland team to face Wales this Saturday (2pm) at the Aviva Stadium has been named. The starting XV for Joe Schmidt's last game on Irish soil is a strong side with several 'frontliners' returning to action in what is the side's last game before the World Cup opener on September 22.

IRELAND Squad v Wales – 2019 Guinness Series

Player/Club/Province/Caps



15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 91 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 15 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 19 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 73 caps



1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 90 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 119 caps CAPTAIN

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 35 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

5. Jean Kleyn (Munster) 2 caps

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 32 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 15 caps



Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 69 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 30 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 47 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 23 caps

Players named in Ireland's 31 man squad for RWC, not named this weekend are:

John Ryan

Tadhg Beirne

Peter O'Mahony

Joey Carbery

Andrew Conway

Niall Scannell

Chris Farrell

Jacob Stockdale