Munster Rugby name their 'A' side for Leinster clash

The Munster 'A' side has been named for Friday night’s Celtic Cup clash against Leinster at Irish Independent Park (7.30pm).

Garryowen's Jack Daly captains the side for the first time with seven changes to the side that were beaten by a strong Dragons team at Rodney Parade last week.

Shannon scrum-half Craig Casey is among the additions along with fellow academy players Alex McHenry, Eoghan Clarke and Eoin O’Connor as club players Harry O’Riordan, Luke Masters and Luke Clohessy also come into the starting XV.

Young Munster's Alan Tynan starts at full-back with Matt Bowen and Rob Hedderman named on either flank. McHenry and O’Riordan partner up in the centres with Casey and Ben Healy forming the half-back pairing.

Masters, Clarke and Corrie Barrett pack down in the front row with O’Connor and Paddy Kelly in the engine room. David Hyland, captain Daly and Clohessy are named in the back row.

Munster A: Alan Tynan (Academy); Matt Bowen (UCC), Harry O’Riordan (UCC), Alex McHenry (Academy), Rob Hedderman (UCC); Ben Healy (Academy), Craig Casey (senior); Luke Masters (Cork Constitution), Eoghan Clarke (Academy), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen); Eoin O’Connor (Academy), Paddy Kelly (Academy); David Hyland (Cork Constitution), Jack Daly (Academy) (C), Luke Clohessy (Shannon).

Replacements: Scott Buckley (UCC), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James Kendrick (Cashel), Kevin Seymour (Garryowen), Cian Hurley (Clonakilty), Charlie O’Doherty (Young Munster), Jack Crowley (Bandon), Pa Ryan (Shannon).

Matchday Information

Entry to all three home Celtic Cup round games are free for Full and Associate members of the MRSC. Members can redeem their ticket via their account by entering the promo code FREE.

Ticket Prices

Adult: €10

Junior: €5

Family Pack: €20 (2 adults & 2 juniors)

Tickets are available to buy at the gates from 6:30pm on Friday.