Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Adare Manor

LADIES RESULTS: Senior Ladies 12 Hole S/F Comp 26/08/19; 1st Liz Barry 25pts; 2nd Kathleen Gallagher 18pts.

STABLEFORD: 18 Hole S/F Comp 29/08/19; 1st Katherine McNamara (22) 36 pts; 2nd Brid Naughton (11) 32 pts; 3rd Martina Scanlon (17) 31pts (b6); 9 Hole S/F Comp. Sheena Wiseman (22) 17pts; Beginners Comp: Belinda Browne.

News: Congratulations to Liz Barry who had a Hole in One on the 1st on Monday while playing in the Senior Ladies Competition

FIXTURE: September 5. Christmas Hamper 18 hole Stroke Medal Comp. 12th Sept Capt's Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole S/F Comp. Open Day: 19th September. Open Day 2 Ball Better Ball Competition.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Deloitte Singles, Sunday, August 18: Old Course SS 71; 1st Stephen Galvin (8) 66; 2nd Giles O’Grady (13) 66; 3rd Michael O'Connor (20) 67; 4th Michael McCarthy (9) 67; 5th Maurice Mulcare (11) 67; Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 72; Seniors: Edward Grimes (11) 69; Cat 1 Adrian Farrell (5) 70; Cat 2 Dermot Finan (13) 68; Cat 3 Noel Heaphy (19) 68;

Back 9: Noel Lynch (25) 30.

MEDAL FOUR: Medal 4 Sponsored by Gearoid Whelan, Newcastlewest, Sunday, August 25, Old Course SS: 73; 1st Noel Barry (11) 66; 2nd Edmond Healy (6) 68 Back 9: 38; 3rd Gearoid Linnane (9) 68 Back 9: 40; 4th Jayson Buckley (8) 69; 5th Paul Enright (10) 70 Back 9: 40; Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr 74; Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Adrian Walsh (4) 73; Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Dan Hayes (12) 70; Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael P Donegan (17) 74;

Seniors: Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 79;

Back 9: Philip Beary (14) 33.

SINGLES: Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Mr Bob McClure, Sunday, September 1: Old Course;

1st Rory Mehigan (18) 43pts; 2nd Paul Enright (9) 39pts Back 9: 20pts; 3rd Stephen Galvin (7) 39pts Back 9: 19pts; 4th Frank Geary (13) 38pts; 5th Vincent Moloney (13) 37pts Back 9: 20pts; Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 34pts; Seniors: Gerry Murray (14) 36pts; Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Karl Cohalan (7) 37pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Con Mulvihill (14) 36pts; Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael Sugrue (20) 36pts; Back 9: M.A. Quaid (11) 20pts.

Fixtures: Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day, Sunday, September 8, Old Course.

Ladies Competitions: Medal V, Tuesday, August 27, Old Course

1st Toni Quilter (17) 74; 2nd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 76.

EXCHANGE DAY: Killarney Exchange Day, Saturday, August 31, Old Course; 1st Geraldine Williams (15), Eleanor O’Sullivan (22), Siobhán Walshe (25), Jeanelle Griffin (31) 84 pts; 2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (11), Ann O’Connor (11), Marion Kennedy Hogan (12), Eithne O’Halloran (19) 82 pts (39/43); 3rd Lorraine Canty (17), Pudge O’Reilly (18), Marie Benn (28), Ellen Healy (38) 82 pts (41/41).

Fixtures: Ladies Singles Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accountants, Saturday, September 7, Old Course

Ladies Competition, Tuesday, September 10, Old Course.

SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday, September 5: Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday, September 6: Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

Ballykisteen

LADIES: Results: Tuesday, August 27: 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Catherine English 31 Pts (CB). Runner-Up Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 31 Pts. Third Mary Toomey 24 Pts.

9-HOLE QUALIFIER: Thursday 29th August: 9 Hole Qualifier: Winner Mary Lonergan 21 Pts. Runner Up Orla O’Donovan 20 Pts. Third Mary C Kinane 14 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 5th, 9 Hole Qualifier. Saturday 7th (Alt) and Tuesday 10th September, 18 Hole Stableford. Thursday 12th 9 Hole Qualifier.

LADY PRESIDENT'S DAY: Lady President’s Day is on Sunday 8th September. L President, Neasa, is putting up a special prize for visitors so do come along and join us on the day. Green fee for visitors is €20. Meal after golf is available for €15. Booking through the Pro Shop on 062 32117. Members book on BRS.

OPEN MIXED FOURSOMES: South of Ireland Open Mixed Foursomes is just over a week away, Sunday 15th September. Basil Forde Perpetual Trophy and many prestigious prizes to be played for. Further details and entry to this hugely popular event can be made to Marian Riordan – 062 32117. It is a shotgun start at 12 noon with complimentary tea/coffee and scones on arrival.

Time sheet is filling up so intending players are asked to get their entry in and their name on the timesheet a.s.a.p.

Club Friendly Golf: 9 Hole ladies’ Par 3 competition each Wednesday evening at 6pm and mixed scramble each Friday at 6pm.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to the Ballykisteen JB Carr Team on winning the All-Ireland in Woodenbridge, Wicklow on Sunday 1st September. Commiserations to their very sporting opponents Castletroy Golf Club.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: Open singles; 1st Kyle Dillon 40 points; 2nd John Cahill 36 points b/9; 3rd Gary Kearney 36 points.

RESULT: Pro Prize to the men: 1st Niall Sheridan 44 points; 2nd Frank Balfry 39 points; 3rd Alan Higgins 38 b/9; Gross Connor Hickey 35 points; 4th Denis Healy 38 points.

Ladies: Open Day, sponsored by Finola O'Donnell; 1st Yvonne Sheehan, Noreen Campbell & Joan O Brien 77 b/9; 2nd Miriam Fitzgibbon, Ann O'Gorman & Clare McInerney 77 b/9; 3rd Leonie Campbell, Gillian Stack & Shelia Keogh 77.

High & Low foursomes: 1st Leonie Campbell, Helen Stewart 42 points; 2nd Oliva Hayes, Ann Brown; 3rd Fiona Godfrey & Louise Wilkinson.

Seniors: 1st Michael John Cosgrave, John Malone, Minie O'Brien & Connie Ryan 45.7; 2nd Mossy Wrenn, Sean Murphy & Tom Ryan 44.5.

Juniors: Congratulations to our Fred Daly team. on beating Lee Valley 3.5-1.5 we are now through to Munster final. Team Morgan O'Sullivan, Darragh Hogan, Ian Hinchy, Sean Calvert & Lestyn Wynn. Lads ye done us proud.

CASTLEISLAND

SENIORS RESULTS: Seniors results Monday 26/08/2019; 1st John O'Connell 29 pts; 2nd Willie Galvin 28pts; 3rd Mike O'Connor 28pts.

SINGLES STABLEFORD: 18 hole single stableford played 31st & 1st;

1st Seamus O'Neill 42pts; 2nd Patrick O'Driscoll 41pts; 3rd Stephen Crookes 39pts

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Next week 08/09/19 is Patsy Sweeney Presidents prize.

Charleville

ALL-IRELAND GLORY BID: On the 20th of September next Charleville Golf Clubs Pierce Purcell Team will line out in the All-Ireland semi-final at Westport Golf Club in Co Mayo. They achieved this by becoming Munster Champions on the July 20 by beating Ballykisteen Golf Club in the final. Their Journey started when Charleville Golf Club hosted the regional qualifier on 25/26th May. Adare Manor, Limerick Golf Club and Ballyneety Golf Club were all defeated by Charleville. They marched onto Woodstock Golf Club in Ennis on the 6th June where after a tense affair came out victorious over Lahinch Golf Club. They then went forward to the Munster Semi Final where they defeated Douglas Golf Club in the morning and Ballykisteen in the Afternoon to be crowned Munster Champions. 2006 was the last time Charleville reached this stage of the competition when they became All Ireland Champions and this year’s team are hoping for the same result. The team are having a Fundraising competition to cover Accommodation expenses this weekend Fri/Sat and Sunday. The format is a Champagne Scramble Three Person Team at €20 per person. All support will be greatly appreciated.

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday August, 22: 1. Michael Walsh Jack Morris Tony Fehan 95 pts; 2 Mossie Fitzgibbon John Browne Peter O'Farrell 94pts; 3 Michael O'Halloran Donal McSweeney John Roche 93pts.

DELANEY CUP: Saturday, August 31- Sunday, September 1: Delaney Cup

18 Hole Stableford; 1st Carl McCarthy (2) 39pts; 2nd Dan O’Brien (518) 38pts; Gross: Jordan Boles (1) 34pts; CSS: Sat/Sun 35pts.

MIXED SCRAMBLE: Results of Mixed Scramble 02/09/2019; 1st Pat Morris, Frank Curtin, Sheila Clifford,

Anton Noonan 29.6; 2nd John O’Keeffe, Eileen Fleming, Christy Dennehy 32.4; 3rd Anthony Fitzgerald, Geraldine Keane, Michael O’Regan 32.7 C/B.

FIXTURE: Last mixed scramble of 2019 will be held next Monday 09/09/19 at 6.00pm sharp. All members welcome

WEEKEND FIXTURES:

Friday/Saturday/Sunday 6th/7th/8th September, Club Fundraiser For Teams; 3 Open Ball Scramble, Tuesday 10th September, 18 Hole Open Singles.

LADIES RESULTS: Ladies 18 Hole V Par Competition, Thursday, August 29: 1st Anne McEvoy (22) Level Par

2nd Patricia Walsh (15) -3, CCS. 75

Duhallow Shield Final: Charleville V Mitchelstown.

Congratulations to Charleville Ladies who are through to the Duhallow Shield Final this Friday September 6 at 2pm in Doneraile. Having won their first round match against Fermoy and their second round against Doneraile over the last couple of weeks, these ladies face their toughest challenge on Friday against Mitchelstown.

The Panel of players are ; Margaret Cashman, Josephine Moloney, Aine McMahon, Geraldine Dollery, Kay Cagney, Catherine McCarthy, Betty Coughlan, Mary Cagney. The Team manager is Phil Curtin. We would like to wish the best of luck to all involved and if you can, come along to Doneraile on Friday as your support for the ladies would be greatly. Congratulations to the Charleville ladies team who are in the Duhallow Shield final against Mitchelstown on Friday, September 6 at 2pm in Doneraile Golf Club. Best of luck to all involved.

Congratulations also to Patricia Walsh and Betty Coughlan who won the EilyMurphy qualifier and went on to play in the final at Cork Golf Club on Monday .The luck wasn't with them on the day but a great day was had by all.

YOUNG AT HEART: Young T Heart 02/09/2019; 1st Maria Noonan (18) 21 pts; 2nd Anne McEvoy (21) 20 pts; 3rd Eileen Fleming (21) 19 pts

Newcastle West

LADIES CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Last Sunday saw our Ladies Captain Prize go ahead at the 3rd attempt. This time the weather was a little kinder to us. We had a great number of ladies competing with some fantastic golf played. Results from the day. 1st Ann O'Connor 38pts; 2nd Kathleen Holland 37pts; B/G Joan Scanlon 27pts; 3rd Liz Moloney 35pts on C/B; 4th Mary O'Sullivan 35pts; 5th Nora Kennedy 35pts; 6th Peg Murphy 34pts on C/B; Past Captain's Martina McAuliffe 34pts; Seniors: Nora Ryan 34pts on C/B; Front 9 Angela T Ryan 19pts; Back 9 Maria Quinn 19pts; Nearest the Pin. Martina McAuliffe; Longest Drive Norrie Foran; 9 Hole Deirdre Ryan.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to all our winners. Results of the Seniors Comp; Team of 3. 14 Hole 9/8/19. Kathleen Holland, Evan O'Malley Quaid & Nan Fitzgibbon. 58.8.net; Team of 3, 10 Hole 16/8/19; Mary Braddish. Ita Devine & Noreen Sheehan 42.7.

GARDA CUP: Garda Cup Competition; 1st Ann O'Connor 73 net; 2nd Teresa O'Shaughnessy 74 net on C/B; B/G Liz Moloney 89 gross; 3rd Bernie M Moloney 74 net.

Tipperary

FIXTURES: Wednesday September 4 open day team of two sponsored by Michael Wright Home Instead Senior Care, timesheet all day. The following Wednesday September 11th 18 holes stableford sponsored by Webster Insurances.

Results: Sunday August 25, 18 holes stableford. Winner: Fionnuala Fenton (36) 35pts

SENIOR LADIES SCRAMBLE: Monday August 26, Senior Ladies Scramble, Winner: Eileen Carroll, Sheila Hammersley, Anna Ryan

R/up: Mary Fitzgerald, Mary Ryan, Mairead O'Dwyer.

STABLEFORD: Wednesday August 21

18 hole stableford sponsored by Crossogue Preserves; Winner: Aoife Lowry (4) 338pts; Category A: Yvonne Daly Ryan (7) 35pts; Category B: Claire Conroy (29) 34pts

Category C: Fionnuala Fenton (36) 33pts; 9 hole: Veronica Crowe (36) 11pts

Notes: Best wishes to the Revive Active team who are in the Munster final next Monday September 9th against Tramore in Thurles, let's hope they come back to the club with Munster ILGU medals, any support would be appreciated. As the season is winding down keep a close eye out on the notices in the clubhouse of the various different events that are taking place over the next few weeks.

MENS: Thanks to all who took part in our Club Classic at the weekend. Results will be added to the notes later today.

LOTTO WIN: Congratulations to Eamon & Rosemary Buckley who scooped our Lotto Jackpot at the weekend. The jackpot is now reset to €4,600 which is still a tidy sum.

SENIORS OPEN: Our next Munster Seniors Open (60+) takes place on Thursday, 12th September.

AUTUMN LEAGUE: Our Juniors will be running an Autumn League for under 18's, running for 8 weeks from Sept 2nd to Oct 27th. Bookings are being taken in the ProShop.

classic: The Moorehaven Classic (JPMcManus Pro-Am Pre-Qualifier) runs 19th-20th Sept, entry is €150 per person including food on the day of play & entry to the Pro-Am in 2020. Bookings are taken through the ProShop 062 51119.

Upcoming Fixtures: Tuesday, September 3 - Tuesday Open Singles. Saturday, September 7 - Open Singles - ABP Cahir. Sunday, September 8 - Club Singles - Liam O’Grady Auctioneers.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 27, Tuesday Open Singles: 1st: Tommy Crowe (11) 42 pts. 2nd: John McEvoy (12) 41 pts (b6). 3rd: Liam Farrell (24) 41 pts.

CLUB CLASSIC: Thursday, August 29, Saturday-Sunday, August 31-Septeber 1 - Club Classic: Results Pending.

SENIORS: Winners 90 pts: Matt Kennedy, Jim McGlynn, Oliver O’Connor, Dan Ryan. 2nd 89 pts: John Frewen, Paddy Kelly (K), John O’Dea, Billy O’Reilly. 3rd 84 pts: John Gleeson John Godfrey Seamus Ryan William Ryan (SM).

Juniors: 26/08/19: Scramble Winners: James Kilmartin and Mattie Kavanagh 67.7. Runners Up: Donnacha Cleary, Max Crowe and Ronan O'Connor 69.6 . Rank Shield Matchplay Semi Final draw: Paddy Kennedy v Steven Patten, Niall Carew v Kaelin O'Keeffe/Gordon Sillett. Names for Autumn League for under 18's now being taken in the pro shop. League will run for 8 weeks from September 2 to October 27.

Friday Scramble: Winners: Breda Hayes, Ann Crotty, Sean Jackson 31.0 . 2nd: Lady Captain Mary O'Doherty, Paddy Crowe, Joe B Ryan 32.2 (b3) . 3rd: Gerard Kelly, Donacha Fahy, Jim McGlynn 32.2 .

Lotto: The lotto jackpot of €20,000 has been won by Eamon & Rosemary Buckley of Mount Bruis. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 21 & 26. The seller of the winning ticket was Tommy Flynn. All on the Lotto Committee wish Eamon & Rosemary the best of luck with their good fortune. Jackpot Next Week €4,600.

CO TIPPERARY

V-PAR COMPETITION: The results of our V-Par Competition last weekend are: 1st Kevin McGrath (17) +4; 2nd Thomas Moran (10) +2; Gross Dermot Keating (7) 0.

MAHER CUP: We have a Medal Competition, The Maher Cup, next weekend. Players should get their name on the time sheet before 8.00pm Friday 6th September when the draw will take place.

DIAGEO MIXED: Well done to our Diageo mixed team who had a great victory over Carlow in the semi-final in Roscrea on Sunday 1st September. Our Players were Pat Ryan and Margaret O’Connell, Brian Slattery & Kathleen O’Neill, Aidan Murphy & Liz Higgins, Sean Alley & Pauline Walsh, Des O’Neill & Isobel Hayes.

Seniors: Our winning team in the scramble on the August 27 was: Jim Kinsella, Liam Treacy, Denis McCarthy and Gerry Maher.

Ladies: The results of our 9 Hole Qualifier Compettiion on Wednesday, August 28 are:

1st Maura Maher (31) 18 pts.

2nd Jenny Lawrence (29) 15 pts.

Gross: Libby Ryan (18) 8 gross pts.

The results of our mixed scramble on Thursday, August 29 are: 1st Frances Boyle, Michael O’Grady and Pat Ryan; 2nd Gina Shanahan, T.J. Shanahan and Larry Shanahan; 3rd Anne Blake, Paul Kavanagh and Jack O’Connor.

SCRAMBLE: The winning team in our Tuesday morning scramble was Dorothea Hannigan, Louise Horgan and Marie Graves. Our Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues.