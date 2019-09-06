Limerick athletics weekly round up

Eight hundred runners took part in the competitive Clonmel Half Marathon last weekend. John Kinsella of Bilboa AC was second overall, Paul Fitzgerald of Limerick AC was fourth. Many others from Limerick clubs took part including Niamh Humphries, Edel Henriques and Diarmuid Lane of West Limerick AC, Ger Slater and Ray Hayes of Limerick Country Club and Emer O’Mahony of Dooneen AC.

Munster Mile and 5k

The Limerick Show also played host to the Munster mile and 5k hosted by Dooneen AC recently, around the grounds of Limerick racecourse.

Mile

Shane O’Sullivan of Dooneen AC was first home in the mile race followed by Cormac Downes of Dooneen and Lorcan O’Keefe. Also in the top ten was Finlay Jones, Paul O’Neill, Gary Madden, Alan McCutcheon, Jerry Curtin, Kevin O’Neill and Denis Griffin.

The women’s race was won by Dooneen’s Jessica Coyne. Next home was Emma Flynn, Julianne Deegan, Ruby Deegan, Catherine McCutcheon, Yvonne Deegan, Verena Tarpey, Sarah Williams, Grace McCarthy, Audrey O’Grady and Marie and Hannah Williams.

5k

Gary Scully of Nenagh AC won the 5k in a time of 16.33. Sean Quirke of Bilboa was second and Cormac Downes of Dooneen in third. The top ten featured Paul Caulfield, Henry Downes, Martin Doody (pacing), Liam Leamy, Robin Phillips, William Brosnahan and Jerry Curtin. Jessica Coyne won the 5k with Sinead McDermott and Karen Raine, all of Dooneen in the top three. Sheila Clavin, Evelyn Fitzgerald, Marie Keane, Verena Tarpey, Judith Webster, Hollie Kinsella and Linda Phillips made up the top ten finishers.

Churchtown 5 mile

This is a popular race on the running calendar and over 180 ran in the Churchtown 5 mile last Friday. Niall Shanahan of An Brú was first home. Jerry Curtin, Malachy McCarthy and Majella O’Connor competed for West Limerick. Dooneen AC was represented by Henry Downes. Donie Dwane ran for Kilmallock AC and James Keogh, Mike Hayes and Ben Murphy all represented Kilfinane.

Upcoming Fixtures

Charleville International half marathon will take place on the 15th September at 10am. This event sells out quickly every year. The Limerick women’s mini marathon will take place on September 29 at 12pm in UL.

Cross Country Season

Cross Country season is upon us in a few weeks and some provisional fixtures are now available. In Limerick, UL is the venue for the juvenile 4 x 500m relays on September 15th.

Bilboa AC and Kilmallock AC will host two further County events on September 22 and October 13 respectively.

The Munster even, novice and U23 championships will take place in Limerick on Sunday, 20 October.

The Munster uneven and senior championships will be in Cork on Sunday, November 10.