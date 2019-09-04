Basketball Ireland confirm new season fixtures
The fixtures for the 2019/20 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced today. The upcoming season will feature 12 Men’s Super League teams – including newly promoted Dublin sides, DBS Éanna and Abbey Seals Dublin Lions - while the Women’s Super League boasts 10 teams once more this year, with Maree taking the place of NUIG Mystics in the top flight.
The Men’s Division One will feature 13 teams from around the country, including the newly amalgamated team, Limerick Sport Eagles as LIT and UL Sport Eagles join forces for the year who will play alongside Limerick Celtics, lead once more this season by Tony Hehir.
The Women’s Division One will feature 12 teams, and will run across two conferences. This Division also includes two new teams, Tipperary Knights and Griffith College Templeogue who will face off against Limerick Celtics and the UL Huskies, who both return from last season.
The opening weekend of the season for the men’s National League is September 20th/21st with the Women’s Super League tipping off the following weekend, September 28, with one of the big games of the weekend seeing the meeting of Courtyard Liffey Celtics and DCU Mercy in Leixlip.
Looking ahead to the season, Basketball Ireland National League manager, Sheena Hubbard stated: “We are really looking forward to another exciting season in the National League this year and we expect that we will see another year of thrills, wins and upsets around the four divisions. We are also delighted to welcome two new clubs to the Women’s Division One and wish them the best of luck in their opening National League season.”
Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 20/21st, 2019
Friday, September 20th
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre Carlow, 19:30
Saturday, September 21st
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v DBS Éanna, Colaiste Bride, 17;30
Belfast Star v Griffith College Templeogue, De La Salle, 18;30
DCU Saints v Pyrobel Killester, St Vincent’s, 19;00
Coughlan CandS Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 19:00
Moycullen v Maree, Kingfisher NUIG, 19.30
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v UCD Marian, 19:30
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Limerick Sport Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00
LYIT Donegal v Ulster University Elks, LYIT, 16:00
McGowans Tolka Rovers v Fr Mathews, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00
Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Munchins, 18:30
Waterford Vikings v KUBS, WIT Arena, 19:00
Friday, September 27th
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One
Limerick Celtics v NUIG Mystics, St Munchins, 19:30
Saturday, September 28th
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League
DCU Saints v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, DCU, 19:00
DBS Éanna v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Colaiste Éanna, 19:00
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star, Tralee Complex, 19:30
Maree v Coughlan CandS Neptune, Calasanctius College, 20:00
Pyrobel Killester v Moycullen, IWA Clontarf; 20:00
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
Maree v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Calasanctius College, 17:00
Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O’Loughlins GAA, 17:00
Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 18:00
Courtyard Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, Leixlip Amenities, 19:00
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One
Ulster University Elks v Limerick Celtics, UUJ, 13:30
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v IT Carlow Basketball, Killarney SC, 19:30
Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All Stars, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45
KUBS v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Greendale, 20:00
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One
Ulster University Elks v UL Huskies, UUJ, 15:30
Trinity Meteors v Phoenix Rockets, Trinity Sports, 16:00
Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00
Portlaoise Panthers v St Mary’s Castleisland, St Mary’s Hall, 19:00
Sunday, September 29th
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League
IT Carlow Basketball v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Barrow Centre Carlow, 13:00
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One
Fabplus North West v UL Huskies, Ballyshannon, 12:00
Basketball Ireland National League teams 2019/20
Basketball Ireland Men's Super League
Griffith College Templeogue
UCD Marian
DCU Saints
Pyrobel Killester
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
DBS Éanna
Coughlan CandS Neptune
Garvey's Tralee Warriors
Keane's SuperValu Killorglin
Belfast Star
Moycullen
Maree
Basketball Ireland Women's Super League
Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Maree
DCU Mercy
Courtyard Liffey Celtics
IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks
Maxol WIT Wildcats
Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Fr Mathews
Pyrobel Killester
Basketball Ireland Men's Division One
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
IT Carlow Basketball
Fr Mathews
LYIT Donegal
Ulster University Elks
EJ Sligo All Stars
WIT Vikings
McGowans Tolka Rovers
Portlaoise Panthers
Limerick Sport Eagles
Limerick Celtics
KUBS
Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney
Basketball Ireland Women's Division One
Northern Conference
Griffith College Templeogue
Trinity Meteors
Swords Thunder
Ulster University Elks
Fabplus North West
Phoenix Rockets
Southern Conference
NUIG Mystics
Portlaoise Panthers
Tipperary Knights
Limerick Celtics
UL Huskies
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on