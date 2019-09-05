Limerickman fights for Super Series Boxing title in London

LIMERICK native David Finucane fights for the Super Series International Light Heavyweight Boxing Championship title in London this Saturday.

Finucane fights England's Wasim Ilyas in the O2 Forum Kentish Town in the semi-pro event.

Finucane's bout is the headline event.

London champion Finucane faces UK Boxing Union (UKBU) British Champion Wasim Ilyas and both belts are on the line.

"He is looking to be a two weight champion and I am looking to be a two weight champion - their are belts on the line and everyone want to box for belts," said David Finucane.

"We are both tall, rangey, sharp fighters - it is going to be exciting and a pleasure to share the ring with this man," said Finucane of his opponent.

The Southill 29 year old won a London middleweight title last October.

The former Southill Boxing Club member moved to London in 2007.

Finucane is now promoted by Walid Ali - the man responsible for the United Kingdom Boxing Unions Super Series.