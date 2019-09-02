Limerick Golf Club continue good run as Cashman Cup is claimed

Limerick Golf Club rounded off their summer of golf in the perfect way yesterday when they won the Munster Final of the All Ireland Fourball Interclub. Mitchelstown was the host venue for the final that saw Limerick take on Monkstown. While Monkstown put an early point on the board when Maurice McGrath and Roy Dennehy won the back match, that was about as good as it got for the Cork club. Limerick brought in the first match thanks to Eamonn Grimes and Pat Lee, with Gavin Cross and Gerard Gleeson also winning. Hugh Colon and John O’Brien won the fourth match giving Limerick the important third point, and the title. With that Limerick added their name to the Michael Cashman Trophy for the first time. The team will now go on to the All-Ireland finals in Roe Park in two weeks’ time. It’ll be a busy month for Limerick Golf Club as they also have two teams in the AIG Cups and Shields national finals in Westport at the end of September.

Michael Cashman Trophy Munster Final 2019

Limerick 3.5-1.5 Monkstown

Eamonn Grimes & Pat Lee beat Ray Barry & Declan Madden 3&2

Gavin Cross & Gerard Gleeson beat Finbarr Coakley & Stephen Clifford 3&2

Paul Byrnes & Maurice Hickey halved with Leo Dwyer & Ken Hegarty called in

Hugh Conlon & John S O’Brien beat Mick McGuire & Martin Stewart 3&2

Ger Browne & Tom Barry lost to Maurice McGrath & Roy Dennehy 9&8