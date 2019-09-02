John Kiely's reappointment as Limerick hurling manager to be confirmed this Monday evening

LIMERICK GAA officials have called a full County Board meeting for this Monday evening with the reappointment of John Kiely as senior hurling is the only item on the agenda.

On Sunday Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan sent email correspondence to all club secretaries advising them of the 8pm meeting in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare.

"There will be one item on the agenda," said the brief email.

The Limerick Leader understands that the name of John Kiely will be proposed by the Limerick GAA executive for another term as county senior hurling manager.

Kiely's initial three year tenure came to an end with the All-Ireland semi final defeat to Kilkenny in Croke Park but immediate indications were that all favoured another spell for the 2018 All-Ireland winning manager.

Now five weeks later, Kiely is set continue at the helm for 2020.

Limerick may have fallen at the semi final hurlde this Summer in their bid to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but 2019 did return a Munster SHC title and an Allianz League title.