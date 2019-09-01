Munster Rugby weekend domestic results

North Munster Limerick Charity Cup: Old Crescent 21, Bruff 19, Semi Final; Nenagh Ormond 6, Young Munster 22,

Semi Final; South - Cork Charity Cup: Cork Constitution 43, Dolphin 0, ; 

South - Cork Charity Shield: Midleton 20, Sundays Well 12, ; 

North Munster Transfield Cup: 

Abbeyfeale , Garryowen , Conceded by Garryowen;

St Senans 29, Old Crescent 46, ; 

Garryowen Cup: 

Fethard & District , Kilfeacle and District , Conceded by Kilfeacle and District; 

North Munster McInerney Cup: 

St Senans 10, Ardscoil Old Boys 34, ;

Thomond , UL Bohemian , Conceded by UL Bohemian; 

Junior Friendly: 

Cobh Pirates , Skibbereen , Not Played;

Thurles 5, Clonmel 12, ;

Crosshaven , Kinsale , Conceded by Crosshaven; 

Junior 2 Friendly 19-20: 

St Marys 14, Presentation 14, ; 

Youths U18 North Munster Friendlies: 

Ennis 20, Corinthians 32, ; 

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Kilrush 21, Touring Team 19,  Corinthians RFC;

Midleton 28, Highfield 12, ;

Kinsale 22,  Sundays Well 33, ; 

Schools U15 Friendlies: 

Bandon Grammar School 22, Kilkenny College 47, A v A;

Bandon Grammar School 15, Kilkenny College 32, B v B;