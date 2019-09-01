Munster Rugby weekend domestic results
North Munster Limerick Charity Cup: Old Crescent 21, Bruff 19, Semi Final; Nenagh Ormond 6, Young Munster 22,
Semi Final; South - Cork Charity Cup: Cork Constitution 43, Dolphin 0, ;
South - Cork Charity Shield: Midleton 20, Sundays Well 12, ;
North Munster Transfield Cup:
Abbeyfeale , Garryowen , Conceded by Garryowen;
St Senans 29, Old Crescent 46, ;
Garryowen Cup:
Fethard & District , Kilfeacle and District , Conceded by Kilfeacle and District;
North Munster McInerney Cup:
St Senans 10, Ardscoil Old Boys 34, ;
Thomond , UL Bohemian , Conceded by UL Bohemian;
Junior Friendly:
Cobh Pirates , Skibbereen , Not Played;
Thurles 5, Clonmel 12, ;
Crosshaven , Kinsale , Conceded by Crosshaven;
Junior 2 Friendly 19-20:
St Marys 14, Presentation 14, ;
Youths U18 North Munster Friendlies:
Ennis 20, Corinthians 32, ;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendlies:
Kilrush 21, Touring Team 19, Corinthians RFC;
Midleton 28, Highfield 12, ;
Kinsale 22, Sundays Well 33, ;
Schools U15 Friendlies:
Bandon Grammar School 22, Kilkenny College 47, A v A;
Bandon Grammar School 15, Kilkenny College 32, B v B;
