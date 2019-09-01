Limerick Junior Soccer Premier League Round Up

Aisling Annacotty 3 Fairview Rgs 3 - The top game of the day produced a thriller in Annacotty when the home side gave up a two goal lead before snatching a last minute equaliser to share the spoils with Fairview in a 3-3 draw.

A foul on Aaron Murphy presented Nathan O’Callaghan with the chance to open the scoring from the resultant penalty kick.

Immediately after the break Aisling doubled their lead when Shane Clarke set up Brendan O’Dwyer to fire home from 20 yards.

Aisling were still celebrating when Jeffery Judge pulled one back and within two minutes it was all level when Dermot Fitzgerald headed in from Mark Slattery’s delivery.

Fairview’s comeback looked complete when James Fitzgerald’s inswinging corner ended up in the back of the net to put the visitors in front. However in the 90th minute ten man Fairview conceded a second spot kick and O’Callaghan stepped up to keep his nerve and score to earn a point for his side.

Aisling Annacotty: Jack O'Brien; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Steven Daly; Nathan O'Callaghan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Shane Donegan; Paudie Walsh; Eoghan Burke; Shane Clarke; Aaron Murphy. Subs: James Cleary; Graham Burke; Conor Arthur; Dion Lynch

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Mark Slattery; Dermot Fitzgerald; Eddie Byrnes; Jeffery Judge; John Mullane; James Fitzgerald; Jason Lipper; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Ger Barry

Nenagh AFC 0 Ballynanty Rovers 7

Balla opened up a two point lead in the table with an easy win over an under strength Nenagh selection.

Kevin Nolan put the Blues on their way and before Adrian Power added a second.

Conor Ellis scored before the break to make it 3-0.

It was more of the same on the restart. Derek Daly scored and Power added his second and Ellis completed his second hat trick in three days.

Nenagh AFC: Mark McKenna; Jordan Lewis; Bryan McGee; Declan O'Meara; Jack Sanders; Nathan Kelly; Dan Butler; Daniel Ryan; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Jamie Bergin.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dan Lucey; Dara Hughes; Ken Meehan; Shane Guerin; Derek Daly; TJ O'Dwyer; Ronan Ryan; Adrian Power; Kevin Nolan; Conor Ellis. Subs: Adam O'Doherty; Ryan Earls; Frank Lee

Pike Rovers 7 Prospect Priory 0

Pike kept pace with the leaders with a seven goal performance at home to Prospect.

It took the home side 23 minutes to break down the visitors; Conor Kavanagh heading home.

Two goals inside three minutes before half time by Steven McGann and Eoin Hanrahan put paid to any further resistance.

After the break, further scores by Colin Daly (2), Kavanagh and Shane Walsh completed the rout.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Wayne O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Eddie O'Donovan; Eoin Hanrahan; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Steve McGann. Subs: Brian O'Callaghan; Pat Mullins

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Dean Glasheen; Glen Kelly; Darren Hanlon; Ian Maher; Philip Naughton; Jamie Hogan; Derek Hanlon; Ian Clancy; Dave Power; Chris Hogan. Subs: Jason Hanlon; Michael Phelan

Geraldines 3 Mungret Reg 1

Geraldines take over third place after beating a game Mungret Regional XI in Garryowen on Sunday.

The visitors, fielding the youngest side in the League, caused Geraldines plenty of problems early on and could well have been in the lead before Kevin Barry opened the scoring from close range.

Minutes later Barry scored his second when sliding the ball past James Roche from 20 yards.

Mungret got some reward for their efforts when Yakuba Yabre scored from close range to make it a one goal game.

It was a nervy second half for Geraldines until Danny O'Neill settled the issue with a spectacular long range effort.

Geraldines: Shane Byrne; Danny O'Neill; Paul Fitzgerald; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Donie Curtin; Aaron Grant; Clifton Carey; Kevin Barry; Christy O'Neill; Trevor Daly. Subs: Shane Cox, David Crowe

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Eoin Kelly; Brian Cotter; Adam Costello; Richie Burke; Cian McNicholas; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Yakuba Yabre; Evan Barrett. Subs: Rory Hanrahan; Darragh Killian; Conor Myers; Dylan Frawley; Keith Storan

Kilmallock 0 Janesboro 4

Janesboro recovered well from last week’s defeat to Geraldines by recording their fourth win of the season easing past Kilmallock at the county venue.

Arron Nunan has been in fine form since he return to the Boro fold and he put the team on their way with the opening goal.

Aidan Hurley doubled the advanatge before the break. On the resumption Nunan bagged his second and before the end Aidan Hurley matched his tally for last season by netting his second.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Anthony Barrett; John Heffernan; Dave Todd; Evan Hudner; Killian Lyons; Paul Moloney; Jack McGuire; Anthony Punch; Kieran Stubbins; Jack Barry. Subs: Dan Clancy

Janesboro: Tommy Holland; Lee O'Mara; Tom Clarke; Jason Cross; Shane Stack; Evan Lynch; Steven Bradley; Aidan Hurley; Pat McDonagh; Tyrique Leamy; Arron Nunan. Subs: Frank Herr; Adam Dore

Coonagh Utd 2 Regional Utd 0

Coonagh Utd recorded their first ever Premier League win on Sunday when they defeated high flying Regional Utd in Coonagh.

Two spectacular goals from Ger Myles in the opening half stopped Regional in their tracks and while the home side had to defend stoutly in the second half, they were not to be denied the win.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Domhnall Organ; Darren Martin; Seamus Moloney; Sean O'Dwyer; Eoin Martin; Eoghan O'Neill; Andrew Leydon; Ger Myles; William Brick; Liam Morris. Subs: Keith Doran; Rory O'Neill; Mark Gallagher; Kelvin Reynolds

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Ian Hughes; David Cowpar; Andrew Cowpar; Donal O'Connell; Ewan O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Jamie Greaves; Paudie Hartigan; Shane Dillon.