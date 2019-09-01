Limerick basketball star to complete prep year at Bridgton Academy

Limerick Lions basketball star Nate Moore is to travel to America, for a year, to play with the Bridgton Academy in Maine. Bridgton Academy is an all-male college preparatory school, founded in 1808, which preps its students for Senior Colleges all over the country.

Moore, who has played with the Limerick Club since he was 8, has been a star of underage basketball in Limerick as well as representing Ireland at recently held European 'B' Basketball championships.