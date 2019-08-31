Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Adare manor

LADIES: Senior Ladies Comp 18/08/2019. 1st Pauline Costello 20 pts; 2nd Mgt. Burns 19th pts.

CHAMPAGNE SCRAMBLE: 22/08/2019: Open 3 Ball Champagne Scramble; 1st Mgt Keyes, Niamh Keyed and Catherine Horan 95pts (b9); 2nd Rita Maher, Marie Doherty and Katherine McNamara 95pts.

News: Presentation of Prizes on Thursday night next August 29th at 8.30.

MENS: President (Liam Heffernan) & Vice-President (T.P. Healy) Prize held on August 23/24. President's Prize: Anthony Howard (13) 44pts; Vice-President's Prize: Timmy Sheehan 13) 41pts; Gross Prize: Brian Murray (2) 36pts; 4th Stephen Hickey (19) 40pts; 5th Liam Costello (16) - 38pts.; Cat 1 (0-9) 1st Bryan Fitzgerald (7) 36pts; 2nd Kevin Kearney (6) 34pts. Cat 2 (10-17) 1st Pat O'Brien (12) 37pts (B9); 2nd - Brain O'Dwyer (13) 37pts; Cat 3 (18+) 1st - James Ryan (26) 37pts; 2nd - Christie Williams (19) 35pts. Front 9 Oliver Coughlan (11) 22pts; Back 9 Tony Davern (17) 20pts. Seniors: 1st Connie Sheehy (17) 36pts (B9); 2nd Pat Brennan (13) 36pts; 3rd Tom Hickey (14) 35pts.

SENIORS: Seniors Wednesday 4-Ball held on 21st August. 1st D. Sexton (17) & J. Ryan (20) 40pts ; 2nd S. O'Connor (18) & E. Molloy (23) - 38pts; 3rd K. O'Connell (20) & C. Walsh (22) 36pts.

CLUB SINGLES: Club Singles held on 17th August. 1st Shane O'Donoghue (14) 40pts; 2nd Damien O'Callaghan (10) 37pts; Gross - Brian Fitzgerald (8 ) 26pts; 4th Stephen O'Donoghue (12) 35pts

ADARE

RESULTS: The results of The Captain's (Pat Horgan) Prize played over the weekend are: Winner: Eamon Kirby (12) 41pts; Runner Up: John O'Sullivan (14) 39pts (B9); Third: Fr. Paddy O'Donovan (11) 39pts (B9); Best Gross: Redmond McDonnell (1) 75.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures:

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure, Sunday, September 1, Old Course.

LADIES: Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Fourball, Tuesday 22nd August: Old Course; 1st Susan Gilmore (9) /Catherine Walsh (28) 43pts; 2nd Jeanelle Griffin (31)/ Margaret McAuliffe (4) 43pts; 3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14) /Norma Mullane (25) 42pts.

RESULTS: Ladies Competition Sponsored by TaeLane Store Listowel, Sunday 25th August: Old Course C.S.S 73; 1st Noirin Lynch (28) 42 pts; 2nd Marie Reen (22) 39 pts; Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 29 pts Gross; 3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 38 pts; 4th Sighle Henigan (18) 37 pts (B9); 5th Anne Hill (21) 37 pts; 6th Josette O'Donnell (16) 36 pts; Front 9: Anna Walsh (37) 24 pts; Back 9: L.C Margaret McAuliffe (30) 18 pts; Seniors: Olga Kiely (21) 34 pts; 9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (39) 15 Pts

Fixtures: Ladies Killarney Exchange Day, Saturday 31st August: Old Course. Ladies Competition, Tuesday, September 3, Old Course.

SENIORS: Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday 5th September, Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course; Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday, September 5: Senior Ladies Competiton: Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: Results: Tuesday 20th August: 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 26 Pts; Runner Up Catherine English 19 Pts; Third Audrey McGrath 14 Pts.

QUALIFIER: Thursday 22nd August, 9 Hole Qualifier: Winner Claire Ryan 19 Pts; Runner Up Orla O’Donovan 18 Pts; Third Mary Lonergan 16 Pts.

MEN'S PRESIDENT'S PRIZE TO LADIES: Saturday, August 24, Men’s President’s Prize to Ladies: Winner Anne Quane 35 Pts. Runner-Up Caitlin Shippam 34 Pts. Third Caroline Cussen 32 Pts.

STABLEFORD: Sunday, August 25: 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Claire Ryan 35 Pts. Runner Up Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 34 Pts. Third Mary Lonergan 31 Pts.

CONGRATS: Well done to Lauren Kelly on winning the Girlie Hegarty Girl’s Trophy (U22). Also, to Jill McCormack who scored a best net of 72 at Bandon in the Munster Cup.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday August 29, 9 Hole Qualifier. Saturday 31st (Alt) and Tuesday 3rd September, 18 Hole Stableford. Sunday 1st September 18 Hole Stableford. Thursday 5th 9 Hole Qualifier. Lady President’s Day is on Sunday September 8. L President, Neasa, is putting up a special prize for visitors so do come along and join us on the day. Green fee for visitors is €20. Meal after golf is available for €15. Booking through the Pro Shop on 062 32117. Members book on BRS.

South of Ireland Open Mixed Foursomes is just 2 weeks away, Sunday 15th September. Basil Forde Perpetual Trophy and many prestigious prizes to be played for. Further details and entry to this hugely popular event can be made to Marian Riordan – 062 32117. It is a shotgun start at 12 noon with complimentary tea/coffee and scones on arrival.

Time sheet is filling up so intending players are asked to get their entry in and their name on the timesheet asap.

Club Friendly Golf: 9 Hole ladies’ Par 3 competition each Wednesday evening at 6pm and mixed scramble each Friday at 6pm.

Ballyneety

MENS: Open singles held 22/08/19: 1st Tom Browne 41 points; 2nd Colm Buckley 39 points; Brent Dugdale 38 points; Css 36 points

CREATIVE GARDENS CuP: Creative Gardens Cup sponsored By Brian Murphy; 1st Paul Connolly 44 points b/6; 2nd Alan McNamara 44 points; 3rd Kevin Hayes 42 points; Best Gross Matthew Evans 40; 4th Sean Tobin 39; CSS 69 (37 points )

Ladies: 18 hole singles sponsored By Maura Mulcahy; 1st Louise Wilkinson 39 points; 2nd Rosemarie Casserley 37 points; 3rd Clare Mc Inerney 34 points; Best 36 + Threasa O'Donough; Css Wednesday 70; Css Saturday and Sunday 73.

Seniors: The away trip to Dungarvan very successful. A great time had by all. Results as follows: Day one Dungarvan Golf Club; 1st Liam Carey Ger Kavnagh & Gerry Moloney; 2nd Danny Halpin. Liam Lawlor & Willie Dooley; 3rd Anthony Ryan, Joe Teefy, Tom O'Rourke & Brendan Collins.

Day two Gold Coast GolfClub; 1st Liam Lawlor, Bud Leonard & Anthony Ryan; 2nd Gerry Rigney, Brendan Collins Ger Kavnagh & Willie Dooley; 3rd Connie Ryan, Liam Carey, Bobby Bogan & Tony Ryan.

Juniors: Congratulations to Morgan O'Sullivan on finishing 4th in the Irish under 16 open excellent performance. A field of 150 took part with a number of overseas players taking part. It also ensures that Morgan finished top of the GUI Order of Merit 2019, well done again Morgan.

CASTLETROY

MENS RESULTS: Presidents Prize: Mr Billy Maloney; Friday 23rd & Saturday 24th August: 1st Nett Peter Blair (26) 42 Pts; 2nd Nett Gearoid Hegarty (10) 41 Pts (B.9); 3rd Nett Colm Healy (9) 41 Pts;

Best Gross Andrew McCormack 35 Pts; 4th Nett Gerard Haugh (10) 40 Pts (B.9); 5th Nett Tim Coughlan (15) 40 Pts; 6th Nett John Slevin (21) 39 Pts (B 3); 2nd Gross Eamonn Haugh 34 Pts; 7th Nett Jim Condon (15) 39 Pts (B.9); 8th Nett Ken O’Connor (11) 39 Pts; 9th Nett Cillian O’Brien (7) 38 Pts (B.9); 10th Nett Tom Doheny (17) 38 Pts (B.9); Best 18 Day 1: Cian O’Dwyer (12) 38 Pts (B.9); Best 18 Day 2: Paul McMahon (18) 37 Pts (B.9); Best Front Nine Day 1 Seamus McDermot (16) 21 Pts; Best Front Nine Day 2 John McDonnell (14) 22 Pts (B.5); Best Back Nine Day 1: Brian Corrigan (14) 22 Pts; Best Back Nine Day 2: Keith Stritch (15) 24 Pts; Past President: Ian McGill (17) 35 Pts; Nearest the Pin: David Conway (137 cm); Longest Drive Jack Costello; 1st Seniors John Kavanagh (7) 31 Pts

2nd Seniors Joe Real (19) 21 Pts; Guest Prize Mick Roberts 27 Pts

Con Woods 26 Pts.

AUGUST SINGLES: Sunday 25th August, sponsored by Europiping Engineering; Winner: David Taylor (18) 44 Pts; 2nd Nett: Noel Bermingham (8) 39 Pts; 3rd Nett: Paul Micks (5) 38 Pts (B.9); Gross: Andrew McCormack (+2) 34 Pts

4th. Nett: Richard Leahy (11) 38 Pts.

OPEN SINGLES: Wednesday 21st August: 1st Nett: Niall O’Shea (18) 37 Pts; 2nd Nett: Brian Corrigan (15) 36 Pts; 3rd Nett: John Lynch (4) 35 Pts.

LADIES RESULTS: Ladies 18 Hole Singles: Tuesday 20th August

Sponsored by: Lloyds Pharmacy; 1st Sinead Teefy (29) 34 points; 2nd Alice O’Dwyer (19) 33 points (Bk9); 3rd Sheila Sheahan (26) 33 points.

SINGLES: Ladies 18 Hole Singles, Sunday 25th August; 1stGlory Ryan (18) 31 points; 2nd Aisling Murphy (25) 30 points (b1).

CHARLEVILLE

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday 20th August 18 Holes Open Singles; 1st Cian O’Connell (5) 39pts; 2nd Mark Kiely (18) 38pts; CSS: 36pts.

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday 21st August; 1 Donal Mc Sweeney Mossie Fitzgibbon John P Collins. 103 pts; 2 Jerry O'Connell David O'Connor Peter Farrell 95 pts

PRESIDENT’S PRIZE To The Men

(Mr Barra O’Dwyer): Thursday/Friday/Saturday 22nd/ 23rd/24th August: Winner D J Hourigan (15) 40pts; 2nd Cathal Hawe (6) 39pts; 3rd David Bailey (12) 37pts; 4th Sean Johnstone (18) 36pts; Gross Cathal O’Carroll (4) 31pts; 5th Tom Weekes (17) 36pts;

6th Jonathan O’Brien (5) 36pts;

Cat (0–10) Cian O’Connell (5) 35pts

Cat (11–16) Michael Keating (15) 36pts; Cat (17+) Ger Browne (17) 35pts; Past President:Jim Harmon (21) 32pts; Veterans: Danny Collins (12) 30pts; Junior: Patrick O’Donovan (6) 40pts; Green Markers: Frank Maher (24) 31pts

Guest Prize: Jackie McCarthy; CSS: Thurs 35pts Fri 34pts Sat 35pts.

DACE NOONAN CUP: Sunday, 25th August Dace Noonan Cup

18 Hole Singles; 1st William Biggane (11) 36pts; 2nd Jamie Moloney (6) 35pts; CSS: Sun 36pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday 27th August

18 Hole Open Singles; Saturday 31st August Sun 1st September

Delaney Cup (GOY). 18 Hole Singles

Tuesday 3rd September; 18 Hole Open Singles; Fri/Sat/Sun 6th/7th/8th September; Team Fundraiser; 3 Ball Open Scramble

CLUB LOTTO: Sunday 25th August

Winning Numbers. 25. 26 18. 2

No Outriqqght Winner; €50 Lucky Dip. Paddy Byrnes; €30 Lucky Dip. Helen Murray; €20 Lucky Dip. Denis OnRiordan; Next Draw Sunday 1st September; Jackpot €2800.

LADIES RESULTS: President's Prize, Mr Barra O’Dwyer; Thursday 22nd/Friday 23rd/Saturday 24th August; 1st Patricia Walsh (15) 33pts; 2nd Siobhan Lynch (41) 32pts c/b; Gross Prize Imelda O’Hanlon (8) 31pts; 3rd Siobhan Bowles (25) 32pts; Cat 0 – 21 Marie Noonan (18) 31pts; Cat 22 – 30 Tess O’ Brien (26) 31pts; Cat 31 + Carmel O’ Neill (37) 31pts; Front 9 Ann Gleeson (26) 16pts; Back 9 Maisie Clifford (15) 16pts; CSS Thursday 22nd 36pts; CSS Friday 23rd 34pts; CSS Saturday 24th 34pts.

QUALIFIER: Eileen Murphy Qualifier for Cork Golf Club on 2nd September. Winners Patricia Walsh (16) & Betty Coughlan (35) 39pts; Runners-Up Joan Dore (17) & Liz Keane (32) 38pts.

LIMERICK

CORBOY CUP: Sponsored by Cresent Traders; Results of Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th August: 1stRay Egan (6) 66 nett; 2nd James Malone (15) 66 nett;

BG Conor Kilroy (4)71 gross; 3rd Keith O’Donovan (16) 69 nett; 4th Joe Hanily (14) 69 nett; 5th Fergal Cusack (5) 69 nett; 6th Con McGee (10) 69 nett; CSS Sat 72; CSS Sun 73.

TIPPERARY

LADIES: Fixtures: Wednesday August 28 18 holes stableford sponsored by Crossogue Preserves and the following Wednesday, September 4 open day team of two sponsored by Michael Wright Home Instead Senior Care, timesheet all day.

Results: Sunday August 18,

18 holes stableford: Winner: Fionnuala Fenton (36) 33pts.

SENIOR LADIES: Monday August 19; Senior Ladies Scramble

Winner: Renee Bourke, Mary Martin and Bridget O'Brien 40pts.

CLUB DAY: Wednesday August 21st

18 hole stableford club day: Winner: Aoife Lowry (4) 77 nett on back 9 from Yvonne Daly Ryan (7) 77 nett.

OUTING: Friday August 23rd:

Lady Captain's Outing at Cahir park golf club: Winner: Ena Gleeson, Breda Doherty and Kay Butler;

R/up: Anne Kinane Creamer, Madge Cleary and Renee Bourke

3rd: Eileen Carroll, Mary Martin and Cora O'Dwyer; 9 hole: Mairead O'Dwyer; Longest Drive: Ena Gleeson; Nearest the pin: Meta Kelly.

Notes: Our Lady Captain Mrs Mary O'Doherty had her lady captain's outing in Cahir last Friday, it was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by all. Keep a close eye on the noticeboards in the ladies lockerroom of all the different happenings over the next few weeks.

mens: Next Thursday, Saturday & Sunday we have our Club Classic (Team of 4, Champagne Scramble is €25 per person). You can book your entry either through BRS or Darragh in the Pro-Shop. On Friday, 30th August, we will have another Scramble & Barbecue, starting from 5pm. Our Summer Newsletter is also available.

VICE CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Congrats to Birthday Boy Colm Noonan on a great win in the Vice-Captain's at the weekend, pipping Conor Bartley and Dylan Noonan on a back 9 countback.

INTERCLUB: Congrats to Josephine Finnan and Martin O'Connor who were runners-up in the Munster Interclub Mixed Foursomes Cup Final in Muskerry last week.

MOOREHAVEN CLASSIC: The Moorehaven Classic (JPMcManus Pro-Am Pre-Qualifier) runs 19th-20th September, entry is €150 per person including food on the day of play & entry to the Pro-Am in 2020.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday, August 29, Saturday-Sunday, August 31-September 1 Club Classic.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, August 20 - Tuesday Open Singles: 1st: Pat Ryan [G] (04) 41 pts. 2nd: Conor Bartley (12) 39 pts (b9). 3rd: Steven Murray (03) 39 pts.

VICE-CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Saturday, Sunday, August 24-25 - Vice Captain's Prize - Mr Morgan Mooney: Winner: Colm Noonan (10) 39 pts b9. 2nd: Conor Bartley (12) 39 pts b9. 3rd: Dylan Noonan (13) 39 pts. Gross: Arthur Pierce (+1) 35 pts. Cat 1: Jon Murray (5) 38 pts. Cat 2: John Long (13) 38 pts b9. Cat 3: Brian Deegan (19) 35 pts b9. Best Senior: Paddy Mulcahy (23) 35 pts. Best Junior: Paddy Kennedy (6) 32 pts.

Seniors: Winners 89 pts: Tom Brahan, Paddy Kelly (K), Matt Kennedy, Larry Ryan. 2nd 88 pts: Michael Byrne, Rody Dwan, John Ryan (B), Liam Ryan. 3rd 56 pts: Pat Hayes, Maurice Power, Alex Ryan, William Ryan (SM). 4th 86 pts: Donal Bradshaw, Vincent Gilligan, Connie Hayes, Tim Walsh.

Juniors: Junior Captain's Day: Winner - Niall Carew (14) 43pts. 2nd: Donnacha Cleary (10) 37pts. 3rd: Aodha O'Keeffe (32) 35pts (b3). Category 1 (0-18) 1st: Gordon Sillett (12) 35pts. 2nd: Paddy Kennedy (6) 33pts. Category 2 (19-36) 1st: Rory McCall (36) 35pts. 2nd: Matty Dineen (27) 31pts (b9). 9 hole: Aaron O'Donoghue, Robert O'Brien, Max Crowe and Marcus Thompson.

SCRAMBLE: Friday Scramble: Results Pending. Scramble & B.B.Q. on Friday. 30th from 5pm.

Lotto: 12, 13, 18, 24: Jackpot not won: Next Week €20,000. Lucky Dips: David K Hickey (Limerick), Justin Flynn (Ballinlard), Paddy & Lucy Kelly, Liam Armshaw, Morgan & Anne Mooney. Promoter: Tom O'Dea

CO TIPPERARY

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE: Philip Ryan's President's Prize Results: Congratulations to the winner of our President Phil Ryan’s Prize August 24 & 25: In 1st place Thomas Moran playing off (11) with an excellent score of 41 Pts; 2nd Gerard Flanagan (14) 39 Pts; Gross Declan Ryan (6) 38 Pts; 3rd Patrick Ryan (17) 39 Pts; 4th Kevin Fitzgerald (14) 38 Pts; Cat1. 1st Aidan Murphy (8) 38 Pts; 2nd John Grogan (10) 37 Pts; Cat 2. 1st Martin Quirke (17) 38 Pts; 2nd Mark Jordan (13) 37 Pts; Cat 3. 1st Tom Tuohy (19) 38 Pts; 2nd Eugene O’Meara (18) 38 Pts; CSS 72.

Ladies Golf: Congratulations to the winner of Philip Ryan’s Presidents Prize August 24 & 25. In 1st place Liz Higgins playing off (23) with an excellent score of 40pts; 2nd Michelle Crowe (21) 38pts. Gross Frances Boyle (15) 20 Gross Points. 4th Margaret O’Connell (20) 35pts. 5th Anne Blake (28) 33 pts. 6th Libby Ryan (18) 32 pts.7th Patricia Moran (27) 32 pts 8th Geraldine Ryan (28) 31 pts.Front 9 Jenny Lawrence (29) 17pts.Back 9 Patricia Moran (27) 17 pts. The winner of our Tuesday morning competition was Maura Cross. Results of our Thursday evening social golf 1st Patricia Moran (27) 18pts. 2nd Anne Blake (28) 18pts. Seniors Golf:

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on 20th August were,

Dick Hennessey, Denis McCarthy, Johnny Hannigan and Tom Tuohy.

18 HOLE COMPETITION: Results of our 18 Hole Competition Sunday Aug 18, and Wednesday Aug 21,1st Libby Ryan (18) 37pts. 2nd Caroline O’Dwyer (29) 32pts. 3rd Margaret O’Riordan (34) 31pts.

Fixtures: Tuesday morning social golf continues.Wednesday Aug 28, our 9-hole qualifier. Thursday evening August 29, we have our mixed scramble.

Fr Ailbe O’Bric Cup: The Fr. Ailbe O’Bric Cop will be played in Dundrum on Tuesday September 3, at 1pm.