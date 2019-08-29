Limerick Charity Cup semi-finals centre stage this week

THE semi-final fixtures for this season's Limerick Charity Cup will take place this week. The opening semi-final takes place this Thursday night, August 29, when holders Young Munster travel to New Ormond Park to face Nenagh Ormond, 8pm.

While Munsters' had a bye into this week's semi-final, Nenagh Ormond secured their last four spot as a result of their 26-16 quarter-final win over UL-Bohemian.

The second semi-final will see competition surprise packets Old Crescent and Bruff go head-to-head at Rosbrien on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Old Crescent scored a deserved 20-14 quarter-final win over Shannon to book their place in this weekend's semi-final, while AIL Division 2C side Bruff stunned Division 1A outfit Garryowen 6-5 at Kilballyowen Park on Friday night to advance to the last four.

Originally known as the Hospital Cup, the Limerick Charity Cup competition was introduced in 1924 by Garryowen’s Jack O’Sullivan to raise funds for Barrington and St John’s Hospital in Limerick.

O’Sullivan was a founder playing member of Garryowen, going onto play for Munster and winning two Irish caps. He also won five Munster Senior Cup medals.

The name of the competition changed five years after it was introduced to encapsulate other charities that became involved.