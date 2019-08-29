Two Limerick clubs to feature in Croke Park on All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals day

TWO Limerick Ladies Football clubs are to feature at Croke Park on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day.

Murroe Boher and Feohanagh-Castlemahon were selected from the huge amount of entries to play in a half-time exhibition games at the Sunday September 15 finals in Dublin.

The competition was open to U10 and Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs.

There is a tradition of having Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs represented at half-time in the TG4 All-Ireland Finals and joining the two Limerick clubs in the exhibition games will be Galbally (Tyrone), Aghada (Cork), Silverbridge (Armagh) and Ballymore (Westmeath).

On September 15 there are three All-Ireland Ladies Football finals.

The action gets underway at 11.45am, when Fermanagh play Louth in the Junior decider, followed by the Intermediate Final clash between Meath and Tipperary at 1.45pm.

At 4pm, holders Dublin will aim for a third successive TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, when they take on Connacht Champions Galway.

Tickets are available by visiting http://lgfa.tickets.ie at all usual GAA outlets, or by contacting the LGFA office at 01-8363156, email info@lgfa.ie