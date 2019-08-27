Dates confirmed for start of 2019/20 Desmond League season

The 2019-20 Limerick Desmond League Youths season will start on Saturday September 7, with the Junior league getting underway on Sunday September 15. In other news, the Limerick Desmond League are seeking a manager for the Inter-league Youths campaign. Anyone interested contact League Secretary, Eddie O’Shaughnessy, on 0872543852 by next Monday, 2 September.

REGISTRATION

Please note that clubs who are registering players need to do so via FAINET.

Players registered previously on FAINET may be registered via the master registration form. Players registering for the first time need to register using the single form.

Note once forms are complete they need to be uploaded to FAINET in pdf format only or emailed to the league registrar Tom Ambrose in pdf format only at t.ambrose@sisk.ie<mailto:t.ambrose@sisk.ie>

Players should be registered asap but must be registered min 2 days in advance of their first game to allow the league time to give the player an eligibility date.

Any queries please contact the league registrar on 086 6014140.



TRANSFERS

At the recent Delegate Meeting, some delegates enquired what was the situation regarding players transferring from the Limerick Desmond Schoolboys/girls League to a different club in the Limerick Desmond Football League. The situation is that it is the transfer rule of the League that the player is transferring into that applies. In the case of the Limerick Desmond League transfers are allowed up until the end of September and again in December-January.

WEEKLY AWARD WINNER

Jordan O’Connell, who scored a hat-trick for Division 2 side, Askeaton, in their 4-3 defeat away to Glin Rovers in the Desmond Cup quarter-finals on 14 April, was the winner of the Weekly Awards draw for the 2018-19 season and will receive a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport, Newcastle West.