Limerick GAA stars set for I’m A Celeb Get Me Out of Here

LIMERICK GAA is to host an 'I’m A Celeb Get Me Out of Here' fundraiser.

Stars of the Limerick senior hurling, football and camogie teams will be among the 24 contestants.

The Club Limerick organised event will take place on Friday September 27 in the South Court Hotel.

The launch of the fundraiser, which is sponsored by Co-op Superstores and Heart ER, will take place next Tuesday when the full line-up of contestants will be unveiled.

Fundraising Events Groups in association with Empower Events, will host the live stage event.

This event is modeled on the ITV Show, with two teams (Team Snake Rock and Team Croc Creek) contesting against each other to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

The teams will be challenged to collect stars for their teams by overcoming their greatest fears of the jungle with a variety of Bush Tucker Trials.

This event is being organised to raise finances that will go towards the overall support of Limerick Hurling and Football teams in 2019/20.

Tickets cost €25 with a family ticket available at €80 for two adults and two children.

Tickets and further details available here